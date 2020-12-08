"Dr. Pam" Gumbs to be Featured with a Two Page Article in the Winter 2020 Issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine

Press Releases P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization... Press Release Share Blog

About "Dr. Pam" Gumbs

"Dr. Pam" Gumbs is the owner and CEO of United Pharmacy in Berkeley, California for over 20 years. This pharmacy provides personalized pharmaceutical services in conjunction with patients’ full medical history with the aim of approaching every case on an individual basis and using pre-existing records to ensure that the treatment they receive will work best for the patients and avoid adverse reactions.



"Dr. Pam" is responsible for operations including hiring, inventory, customer relations and consulting. She provides consultation services on all medications but specializes in asthma and other respiratory disorders. She also conducts Medication Therapy Management services for all patients. "Dr. Pam" is also the Consultant Pharmacist for the City of Berkeley. She provides community service for Alameda County regarding substance abuse and educating youth.



"Dr. Pam" Gumbs was recently showcased on the famous Reuters Billboard in Times Square in New York City. Times Square, where the Reuters Billboard is placed, is considered the busiest area in Manhattan with approximately 330,000 people passing through daily, many of them tourists. It is also the hub of the Broadway Theater District and the world’s entertainment industry.



Dr. Gumbs is affiliated with a number of associations including the Christian Pharmacists Fellowship International, American Society of Consultant Pharmacists, California Pharmacists Association, and the National Association of Community Pharmacists. She is also President of the Alameda County Pharmacy Association and Pharmacy Representative for Alameda Alliance Health Association P & T Committee. She was elected to the office of President for the ASCP California Chapter of Consultant Pharmacist 2018-2019.



Born on August 6, 1943 in Massachusetts, "Dr. Pam" began her medical career by moving from Massachusetts to San Francisco to attend the school of Pharmacy at the University of California where she obtained a Pharm.D. in 1975. She completed a Geriatrics Residency at the University of California at San Francisco Geriatric Institute.



Pam Gumbs is known as "Dr. Pam" by her peers and her patients and recognized by her New England accent. In her spare time she enjoys golf, reading, writing, sewing, going to museums and seeing the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra.



About P.O.W.E.R. Magazine (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and Powerwoe.com

