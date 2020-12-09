Press Releases P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization... Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Katie M. Hruska Honored as a VIP Member for 2020 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)





About Katie M. Hruska

Katie Hruska is the Assistant Director of Environmental Services at Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas. Environmental Health and Safety is part of the Office of Safety and Security in the Division of Finance and Operations at Texas A&M University. It supports and enriches Texas A&M University by providing quality programs and services that instill safety, health, and environmental stewardship. Ms. Hruska assists the Director of Environmental Services, budgets, trains new hires, and oversees the staff. She has served in this position for over 15 years.



Katie is OSHA Certified in Environmental Services. In her spare time she enjoys fishing and activities with family and friends.



About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and Powerwoe.com

P.O.W.E.R is an online community as well as a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring professional and famous women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of empowering women who will mentor and inspire each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services, our members can network, collaborate with like-minded professionals, gain recognition and obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success. Caldwell, TX, December 09, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Katie M. Hruska of Caldwell, Texas has been honored as a VIP Member for 2020 by P.O.W.E.R (Professional Organization of Woman of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of environmental services. These important women exemplify tenacity. They realize that in order to reach their goals, they must never give up and continue to strive to become influential in their profession.About Katie M. HruskaKatie Hruska is the Assistant Director of Environmental Services at Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas. Environmental Health and Safety is part of the Office of Safety and Security in the Division of Finance and Operations at Texas A&M University. It supports and enriches Texas A&M University by providing quality programs and services that instill safety, health, and environmental stewardship. Ms. Hruska assists the Director of Environmental Services, budgets, trains new hires, and oversees the staff. She has served in this position for over 15 years.Katie is OSHA Certified in Environmental Services. In her spare time she enjoys fishing and activities with family and friends.About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and Powerwoe.comP.O.W.E.R is an online community as well as a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring professional and famous women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of empowering women who will mentor and inspire each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services, our members can network, collaborate with like-minded professionals, gain recognition and obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success. Contact Information P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

S. K. Koop

516-365-3222



www.powerwoe.com

Ellen Gold



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized