Press Releases P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization... Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Elizabeth E. Gonzales Honored as a VIP Member for 2020 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)





About Elizabeth E. Gonzales

Elizabeth Gonzales is the owner of Elly's Embroidery and Alterations. For over 20 years, she has been creating custom embroidery on hats, tote bags, patches, and more.



Ms. Gonzales is a veteran, having served in the U.S. Navy for over 21 years as a Former YN1 First Class Petty Officer. She was responsible for providing administrative support for a Naval and Marine Corps Reserve Center with 500+ members. Ms. Gonzales managed personnel records for 500+ naval reservists, processed pay for 500+ naval reservists, and provided training for 50+ reserve administrative support personnel. Elizabeth then served as a Fee Basis Clerk as the VA Hospital in Portland, Oregon where she processed and paid in-patient claims for indigent and disabled veterans and provided training to work-study college students and career-minded volunteer high school students.



Elizabeth obtained an ASIT from Pioneer Pacific College in 2004 and is a Microsoft Office Professional. She is a member of Wounded Warriors and Calvary Lutheran Church. Elizabeth speaks fluent Spanish. In her spare time, she enjoys cooking, travel, and utilizing her time share.



About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and Powerwoe.com

P.O.W.E.R is an online community as well as a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring professional and famous women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of empowering women who will mentor and inspire each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services, our members can network, collaborate with like-minded professionals, gain recognition and obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success. Hillsboro, OR, December 15, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Elizabeth E. Gonzales of Hillsboro, Oregon has been honored as a VIP Member for 2020 by P.O.W.E.R (Professional Organization of Woman of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of embroidery and alterations. These important women exemplify tenacity. They realize that in order to reach their goals, they must never give up and continue to strive to become influential in their profession.About Elizabeth E. GonzalesElizabeth Gonzales is the owner of Elly's Embroidery and Alterations. For over 20 years, she has been creating custom embroidery on hats, tote bags, patches, and more.Ms. Gonzales is a veteran, having served in the U.S. Navy for over 21 years as a Former YN1 First Class Petty Officer. She was responsible for providing administrative support for a Naval and Marine Corps Reserve Center with 500+ members. Ms. Gonzales managed personnel records for 500+ naval reservists, processed pay for 500+ naval reservists, and provided training for 50+ reserve administrative support personnel. Elizabeth then served as a Fee Basis Clerk as the VA Hospital in Portland, Oregon where she processed and paid in-patient claims for indigent and disabled veterans and provided training to work-study college students and career-minded volunteer high school students.Elizabeth obtained an ASIT from Pioneer Pacific College in 2004 and is a Microsoft Office Professional. She is a member of Wounded Warriors and Calvary Lutheran Church. Elizabeth speaks fluent Spanish. In her spare time, she enjoys cooking, travel, and utilizing her time share.About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and Powerwoe.comP.O.W.E.R is an online community as well as a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring professional and famous women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of empowering women who will mentor and inspire each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services, our members can network, collaborate with like-minded professionals, gain recognition and obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success. Contact Information P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

S. K. Koop

516-365-3222



www.powerwoe.com

Ellen Gold



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized