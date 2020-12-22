Victoria A. Solis Recognized as a Woman of the Month for November 2020 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

Press Releases P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization... Press Release Share Blog

About Victoria A. Solis

Victoria A. Solis is an interior designer and the owner of ADDI GREY INTERIORS, an interior design firm based in San Antonio, Texas. The company provides interior design services targeting luxury residential, commercial properties, and multi-family homes, specializing in new build and renovations. Victoria liaises with clients and ensures she makes their dreams a reality.



Victoria is recognized for her timeless style and creations. She particularly enjoys the collaborative process of working with architects, craftspeople, and contractors to fully express her client's vision for their spaces. Victoria is a driven business owner.



Ms. Solis obtained a B.S. in Biology from the University of Texas at San Antonio in 2014. In her spare time, she enjoys her family, attending her son’s baseball games, weekend getaways, DIY projects, fashion, food, coffee, and music.



For further information, contact www.addigreyinteriors.com.



About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Woman of Excellence Recognized) and Powerwoe.com

S. K. Koop

516-365-3222



www.powerwoe.com

Ellen Gold



