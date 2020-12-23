Olivia Bentley Honored as a VIP Member for 2020 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)





About Olivia Bentley

Olivia Bentley has over 34 years’ experience in hair care. She is the owner of Luxurious Collection in Winter Haven, Florida. She is a hair stylist and also sells hair products and wigs.



Ms. Bentley obtained a Diploma and Certification from the Beauty School at Ridge Community. In her spare time, she enjoys doing volunteer work.



About P.O.W.E.R. ((Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and Powerwoe.com

