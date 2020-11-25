Press Releases Cancer Expert Now, Inc. Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Cancer Expert Now, Inc.: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Cancer Expert Now Named One of 2020's Most Innovative Healthcare Companies

Cancer Expert Now is proud to be recognized as one of the most innovative companies in healthcare, according to the “2020 Inaugural List of Most Innovative Companies in Healthcare.”





The 2020 listing of Most Innovative Companies in Healthcare includes 60 companies from 30 different categories of innovation within the medical industry. The listing was created by David Shulkin, M.D., President of Shulkin Solutions LLC and the Ninth Secretary of the US Department of Veterans Affairs. This is the first year that this list has been released.



“With a worldwide pandemic underway, we are seeing more innovation in our healthcare system than any other period in history. There never has been a more important time for our industry and this recognition is just one way of acknowledging those companies that are rising to the challenge,” said Dr. Shulkin.



“Cancer Expert Now is committed to delivering improving the healthcare that is delivered to patients and to the companies that we support in the healthcare system” said Jeff Meehan CEO of Cancer Expert Now.”



Globally there is increasing growth in healthcare companies. In the third quarter of 2020, there more than 1500 new investments in healthcare organizations totaling 21.8 billion dollars. This was an increase from second quarter investments in healthcare of just over 18 billion dollars. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, more people are looking towards innovative ways of diagnosing and treating disease, digital engagements to improve the patient experience, and new models of care delivery.



Read the complete 2020 Most Innovative Companies in Healthcare Report by clicking



About Cancer Expert Now'

Cancer Expert Now's on-demand platform connects practicing oncologists, pharmaceutical executives, and patients to the world’s leading experts to discuss topics such as current disease challenges, recent literature, and global clinical findings in real-time.



www.cancerexpertnow.com Morristown, NJ, November 25, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Cancer Expert Now is proud to be recognized as one of the most innovative companies in healthcare, according to the “2020 Inaugural List of Most Innovative Companies in Healthcare.”The 2020 listing of Most Innovative Companies in Healthcare includes 60 companies from 30 different categories of innovation within the medical industry. The listing was created by David Shulkin, M.D., President of Shulkin Solutions LLC and the Ninth Secretary of the US Department of Veterans Affairs. This is the first year that this list has been released.“With a worldwide pandemic underway, we are seeing more innovation in our healthcare system than any other period in history. There never has been a more important time for our industry and this recognition is just one way of acknowledging those companies that are rising to the challenge,” said Dr. Shulkin.“Cancer Expert Now is committed to delivering improving the healthcare that is delivered to patients and to the companies that we support in the healthcare system” said Jeff Meehan CEO of Cancer Expert Now.”Globally there is increasing growth in healthcare companies. In the third quarter of 2020, there more than 1500 new investments in healthcare organizations totaling 21.8 billion dollars. This was an increase from second quarter investments in healthcare of just over 18 billion dollars. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, more people are looking towards innovative ways of diagnosing and treating disease, digital engagements to improve the patient experience, and new models of care delivery.Read the complete 2020 Most Innovative Companies in Healthcare Report by clicking here About Cancer Expert Now'Cancer Expert Now's on-demand platform connects practicing oncologists, pharmaceutical executives, and patients to the world’s leading experts to discuss topics such as current disease challenges, recent literature, and global clinical findings in real-time. Contact Information Cancer Expert Now

Jeff Meehan

1-973-222-5692



www.cancerexpertnow.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Cancer Expert Now, Inc.