Press Releases CoreAxis Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from CoreAxis: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: CoreAxis Launches New Website & Virtual Academy





“CoreAxis’ new website and the launch of CoreAcademy mark a significant milestone in the company’s 20-year history,” said Mark Zides, CEO and Founder of CoreAxis. “The learning industry has undergone significant change in the past year and we recognized the need to adapt to meet the moment. Our new website makes it easier for talent leaders to access information about modern learning solutions, while CoreAcademy enables organizations to dramatically extend the reach of their learning initiatives.”



Created with the user experience in mind, the new site provides in-depth information about CoreAxis’ main offerings: learning solutions, consulting services and staff augmentation.



Visitors to the new site can stay informed about learning industry trends through the updated blog. The blog includes valuable educational resources that visitors can utilize to make more informed decisions.



In the near future, CoreAxis will expand the virtual courses available through CoreAcademy to further meet the industry’s evolving needs.



“We’ve made it a point at CoreAxis to keep our finger on the pulse of the learning industry,” Zides said. “We’ve heard from our friends and colleagues that they need the flexibility to train their workforce anywhere, at any time. CoreAcademy’s virtual courses enable them to achieve this goal.”



About CoreAxis

Established in 2001, CoreAxis is a leading learning solutions agency that specializes in developing and delivering custom engagements in an array of modalities, including eLearning, blended learning, instructor-led training and virtual instructor-led training. CoreAxis offers leadership and development staff augmentation through the company’s extensive network of training professionals. Boston, MA, November 24, 2020 --( PR.com )-- CoreAxis, a leading provider of custom learning solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its newly designed website. The launch coincides with the release of CoreAcademy, a suite of in-demand virtual learning courses for organizations that want to rapidly grow, develop and upskill their employees. CoreAcademy’s initial offerings include courses on fostering diversity and inclusion, creating high-performing teams and managing virtual performance reviews.“CoreAxis’ new website and the launch of CoreAcademy mark a significant milestone in the company’s 20-year history,” said Mark Zides, CEO and Founder of CoreAxis. “The learning industry has undergone significant change in the past year and we recognized the need to adapt to meet the moment. Our new website makes it easier for talent leaders to access information about modern learning solutions, while CoreAcademy enables organizations to dramatically extend the reach of their learning initiatives.” coreaxis.com Created with the user experience in mind, the new site provides in-depth information about CoreAxis’ main offerings: learning solutions, consulting services and staff augmentation.Visitors to the new site can stay informed about learning industry trends through the updated blog. The blog includes valuable educational resources that visitors can utilize to make more informed decisions.In the near future, CoreAxis will expand the virtual courses available through CoreAcademy to further meet the industry’s evolving needs.“We’ve made it a point at CoreAxis to keep our finger on the pulse of the learning industry,” Zides said. “We’ve heard from our friends and colleagues that they need the flexibility to train their workforce anywhere, at any time. CoreAcademy’s virtual courses enable them to achieve this goal.”About CoreAxisEstablished in 2001, CoreAxis is a leading learning solutions agency that specializes in developing and delivering custom engagements in an array of modalities, including eLearning, blended learning, instructor-led training and virtual instructor-led training. CoreAxis offers leadership and development staff augmentation through the company’s extensive network of training professionals. Contact Information Jessica Gize

260-255-0077



coreaxis.com

Attached Files

CoreAcademy Filename: CoreAcademy.png

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from CoreAxis