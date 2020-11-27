Robust Lead Management with TEB Cloud Automation Tool

Press Releases TEBillion Press Release

TEBillion with its flagship offering the TEB Cloud, is what's helping businesses around the world achieve business goals and success powered by the use of intelligent automation that allows its users to get ahead of challenges within their customer relationship management processes. Now the brainy software suite has another addition of an advanced feature that gives business the benefit of better lead management.



This update by TEB highlights a coordinated and detailed analysis of a business's lead management. A complete and accurate level of segregation within leads is shown within the system resulting in business managers and executives have a coordinated and detailed analysis of how its lead management is affecting the health of the business.



As to the accurate segregation of leads within the system, it means specifically showing lead assignment, qualifications, and owners. The system will show who the leads are most assigned to, leads that are best qualified, and accurate lead count that will automatically generate intelligent insights and analysis that will help businesses plan for their next business strategy.



The update is already available within the TEB Cloud and is now being used by TEBillion large network of customers and partner network.



About TEBillion: TEBillion is a business automation software solutions company headquartered in the UK. Born in 2018, TEBillion aims to make high growth businesses successful with over a hundred handpicked partners serving customers, worldwide.

