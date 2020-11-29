PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
TEBillion Undertakes Into the Photography Industry with Growing Photographer Recruitment Startup


London, United Kingdom, November 29, 2020 --(PR.com)-- TEBillion is excited to undertake a new service industry as it closes a deal with growing a photographers and studios recruitment firm.

As humanity proceeds with what is called the "new normal," which encourages more remote working arrangements and online transactions, those providing professional services will not be left behind. Professional photographers for events will be easier to scour as TEBillion is excited to provide cutting-edge automation tools with a growing startup that collaborates with freelance photographers and photography studios in providing their services.

The growing startup will provide an online platform for the photographers and studios for a more efficient and 'new normal' style of transaction. The online platform will be provided with the help of TEBillion as one cloud-based cohesive system. As inquiries come in, the system will contact the professional photographers and studios in the nearby location. The contract and billing processes will be system-automated, thanks to TEBillion's intelligent automation tool for more convenient and faceless transactions.

TEBillion continues to provide intelligent business automation solutions tailored for any organisation while facing the challenges brought by the pandemic, adapting to the "new normal," and ultimately reaching business goals.

For more information about TEBillion and its products, contact: pr@tebillion.email

https://www.tebillion.com/en/

About TEBillion:
TEBillion is a business automation software solutions company headquartered in the UK. Born in 2018, TEBillion aims to make high growth businesses successful with over a hundred handpicked partners serving customers, worldwide.
Contact Information
TEBillion
Gail Fuentes
+ 44 (0) 1582 870 181
Contact
https://www.tebillion.com/en/

