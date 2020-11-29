TVS Boxing Network.Com Adds Rock Em Sock Em, Knock Em Music Video Series to December Programming Slate

Press Releases TVS Television Network Press Release

The 24/7 ad supported free to view streaming post cable network from TVS Television Network.Com has added another TVS First Look Original Program series to complement over 500 major classic TV fights from the 20th century.

The streaming post cable network from TVS Television Network.Com can be seen on the WatchYour.TV platform, powered by Tulix. Via apps from ROKU, Apple, Web TV, Google, and Amazon, TVS Boxing Network.Com can be viewed on all IPTV and mobile devices, as well as on Smart TVs reaching 85% of TV homes in the USA.



TVS Boxing Network.Com features more than 500 classic TV fights from the 20th Century, including Muhammad Ali, Sonny Liston, Willie Pep, Joe Frazier, George Foreman, Joey Giardello, Archie Moore, Joe Louis, Marvin Hagler, Thomas Hearns, and Roberto Duran.



All TVS programming is ad supported and free to view. TVS AdSales.Com, headed by Jerry Wolff, handles all TVS sponsorship, promotion, and marketing opportunities. TVS AdSales.com is located in Miami and Network.



Tom Ficara

484-494-6893



www.tvstelevisionnetwork.com



