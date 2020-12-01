Merperle Hon Tam Resort Won the Loved by Guests Award 2020

In recognition of the quality service, tireless dedication and great efforts of the whole team in ensuring the highest guest satisfaction, Expedia Group, this year, presented the Loved By Guests Award 2020 to MerPerle Hon Tam Resort by hotels.com, its world-scaled brand platform to thank for everything the resort team did for the shared guests during the previous year 2019.

Nha Trang, Vietnam, December 01, 2020 --(



By achieving this award for the second time, MerPerle Hon Tam Resort re-affirms that it has set guest satisfaction as a top priority and are committed to bringing it to the highest level in quality control.



MerPerle Resorts and Hotels is a leading accommodation brand in Vietnam that provides luxurious tourist experience based on the business philosophy of bringing the guests with a diversified range of products and outstanding service which create a unique experience and a feeling of being belonged with the Vietnamese culture and nature.



MerPerle Hon Tam Resort is the "oasis" nestled in the tropical breezy hills of Hon Tam Island. Surrounded by scenic evergreen hills, the resort has a spectacular view down the turquoise gem that is the famous Nha Trang Bay.



Located on a beautiful isolated island in the tourism city of Nha Trang, MerPerle Hon Tam Resort is an ideal destination of choice for a hideaway from the bustling city life, for a couple seeking romance or simply for family rest and relaxation or even any reasons.



