TVSFrontierNetwork.com Adds a Dozen "Lost" TV Westerns Plus Wyatt Earp, Bat Masterson, The Deputy, Wide Country, and Stoney Burke to Winter Schedule on WatchYour.TV

Pony Express, Brave Eagle, Action in the Afternoon, Steve Donovan - US Marshal, Tait, 26 Men, Klondike, and more "lost" Westerns are found and showcased on the TVSTelevisionNetwork.com TVS Frontier Network.

The shows complement The Rifleman, Jim Bowie, Cimmaron Strip, The Big Valley, Bonanza, The Virginian, High Chapparal, The Lone Ranger, Roy Rogers, Fury, Kit Carson, Trackdown, The Silent Gun, Tombstone Territory, Sugarfoot, The Westerner, Shane, and other major TV western classics.



TVSFrontierNetwork.com can be viewed on the WatchYour.TV platform, powered by Tulix. Via apps from Roku, Google, Amazon, Web TV, and Apple all TVS programming can be viewed on all IPTV and Mobile devices, plus on Smart TVs in 85% of TV homes in the USA.



All TVS programming is free to view and ad supported on the 36 channel TVSMicroChannel.com service. TVSAdSales.com, headed by Jerry Wolff, handles all sponsorship, promotion, and marketing opportunities. TVSAdSales.com is located in Miami and New York.



