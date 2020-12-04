PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Curated Men's Must Haves This Holiday Season


Vernic Popat is the Co-Founder of PlantOGram.com & Founder of Anona Media Group. The first Agriculture company with its own media company. Vernic has done it again, curating the best of the best items for the bespoke gentleman. These are all items that every man will want under the tree this year. All items can be purchased online, making it easy to have in time for the Holidays.

Curated Men's Must Haves This Holiday Season
Windermere, FL, December 04, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Vernic Popat, Co-Founder of PlantOGram and Founder of Anona Media Group, put together an extensive list of gifts that every man will want for Christmas. You will find below a list of companies as well as the article written on each item.

All Companies listed below can be seen here.

Companies that were included were: Auto Erasers, Moke America, DFND Compression Clothing, UnderArmour Mask, Zealios, Diamond MMA, Waterdrop, EZ Mini Band, Under Armour HOVR Sneakers, Chip City Cookies, Sugarwish, Sunnyland Farms, Runamok Maple, Unplug Box, Axe, Tineco Moda One Hair Dryer, So Avant Garde Bentley Silverlake, Scratch Goods, Theragun PRO, Pillow Cube, Celestial Silk Pillow Case, Cold-Q, Island Prerolls, Ably Apparel, Mizzen and Main, Flying Point Apparel, No Cold Feet, Love NYC Souvenirs, Gateway Tablet, Wacom One, Pioneer Rayz Pro, Uncharted Supply Co. The Zeus, Groovy Groomsmen Gifts Muscle Duffle, The Global Commuter JFK Toiletry Case, Heat Holders, Reshoeven8r, Artic by Vincent Munier, Stargazer Skillet, Capresso Café Select, Victrola Eastwood, Evel Knievel Stunt Cycle, Goat Guns, Handlstick, Cypress Brand Acadia, Tears of Llorona, Nolets Dry Gin, The Macallan, Grace O’ Malley, Patron Silver Tequila, Big Wave Golden Ale and Snowboard, DeWalt Bluetooth Cordless Jobsite Radio, Craftsman mechanics tool set, Yeti Rodi 24, Yeti Trailhead Camp Chair and Yeti Rambler.
Contact Information
Anona Media Group
Vernic Popat
321-276-2212
Contact
https://medium.com/vernic-popat/50-items-on-every-guys-holiday-list-a7e9cf31b5a6?sk=807e1f55d94e3108
vernicpopat@gmail.com

