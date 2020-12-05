TEBillion Advances TEB Cloud with Integrated Workflow

Press Releases TEBillion Press Release

London, United Kingdom, December 05, 2020



TEBillion just added this new feature highlighting the integration of multiple workflows into one simple process. A business's lead workflow can be integrated into its opportunity workflow following its quoting then orders and billing workflow management. This allows businesses to reduce the cost, time, and energy in workflow management. From one workflow to another, the process will be made faster and easier with TEB's brainy software suite.



By taking one route in the business process with this update, the whole journey will be established. TEB Cloud being TEBillion's holy grail is its most advanced cloud-based software suite yet. This update within TEB Cloud enhances the world-class competency of the software suite.



For more information about TEBillion and its products, contact:

Email: pr@tebillion.email

Website: www.tebillion.com



Gail Fuentes

+ 44 (0) 1582 870 181



https://www.tebillion.com/en/



