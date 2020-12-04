Press Releases Silicon Beach Film Festival Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Silicon Beach Film Festival: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: The 2020 Silicon Beach Film Festival is a Flourishing Success on the ShortsDaily Channel

Silicon Beach Film Festival hold successful 2020 events on ShortsDaily Channel on Roku, Facebook, and Zoom.





The premier film festival brings together actors, movie production companies, film directors, and a host of other professionals. Over the years, the event has celebrated the creativity and ingenuity of persons in the industry while promoting independent filmmakers and their works from different parts of the world.



Highlights of the outstanding festival included the opening night panel which featured a lively discussion by award-winning director Alan J. Levi and his actress producer wife Sondra Currie, who presented the live event via Zoom and Facebook to over 100 attendees. Additionally, the November 20th closing night ceremony was live and virtual with hundreds of attendees from around the world as over 80 awards presented to the filmmakers during the grand festival finale. “Ze Pedro Rock N Roll” won an award for Best International Feature, “Butterfly” won an award for Best Drama Short, and “Girl at the Top of the Mast” won Best Biography Short just to name a few. For a complete list of festival winners please go to https://www.silicon beachfilmfestival.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook too.



Highlighted films and Directors from the Silicon Beach Film Festival are as follows:

Alaska Long Hunters Directed By Mark Rose, Bad Suns Directed By Kevin Ryan, Bryers Cucumber Tostino's Directed By Christopher Hall, Butterfly Directed By Bonnie Foster, Circus Sam Directed By Rayner Wang, Courage Directed By Nourah Al Hasawi, Covert Activity Directed By Fiona Lincke, From Russia with Motive S1 EP1 "Aeroport: 2020" Directed By Colin Costello, "Crying Lady WhiteHouse Rap" 2020 Directed By Pat Ceasar, Gastropod Directed By Allison Bergman, Keeping The Chaos Together Directed By Stacey Summers, MOM's: More Than An Organic Market Directed By Dorlisa Hommel, More Than He Knows Directed By Fiona Dawson, Oakdale 1959 Directed By Josh Garvin, Patrick Directed By Adam Swain Ferguson, Pawns Directed By Elizabeth Berliner, Roses Are Blind Directed By Gui Agustini, The Message Directed By Catherine Phillips, Three in a Coffin Directed By Eric L Hansen, Un Nuevo Capítulo / A New Chapter Directed By Deanna Schultz, Uneventful Day Drected By Diego Ramos, Waltz Directed By Kent James Darden, Clean Sheets Directed By Jahidah Diaab and Wiener Milien, Produed By Patricia Ceasar, Donna On The Go: Garage Directed By Craig Hutchison.



About the Silicon Beach Film Festival

The Silicon Beach Film Festival was created by Jon Gursha and Peter Greene to celebrate the creativity of professionals in the film industry around the world, with a focus on independent filmmakers and their works. The annual festival has grown a large following to become a top event in the independent film industry in Los Angeles and globally. The Silicon Beach Film Festival is a registered Trademark. For more information please visit siliconbeachfilmfestival.com Los Angeles, CA, December 04, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Whilst everyone is patiently waiting for theatres to re-open, the 2020 Silicon Beach Film Festival aired on the ShortsDaily Roku Channel this past November 13 through the 19 and streamed through Thanksgiving. Silicon Beach Film Festival created by Peter Greene, Program Director, and Jon Gursha, Festival Director, it is recognized internationally amongst film aficionados. “The ShortsDaily Channel was tailor-made to showcase independent films,” said Gursha. In fact, this year’s festival boasted over 250 shorts and features that included off-beat humorous and tear-jerking films as well as documentaries, dramas, and more. The Silicon Beach Film Festival has become increasingly popular and has grown to over 2,000 followers on Twitter.The premier film festival brings together actors, movie production companies, film directors, and a host of other professionals. Over the years, the event has celebrated the creativity and ingenuity of persons in the industry while promoting independent filmmakers and their works from different parts of the world.Highlights of the outstanding festival included the opening night panel which featured a lively discussion by award-winning director Alan J. Levi and his actress producer wife Sondra Currie, who presented the live event via Zoom and Facebook to over 100 attendees. Additionally, the November 20th closing night ceremony was live and virtual with hundreds of attendees from around the world as over 80 awards presented to the filmmakers during the grand festival finale. “Ze Pedro Rock N Roll” won an award for Best International Feature, “Butterfly” won an award for Best Drama Short, and “Girl at the Top of the Mast” won Best Biography Short just to name a few. For a complete list of festival winners please go to https://www.silicon beachfilmfestival.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook too.Highlighted films and Directors from the Silicon Beach Film Festival are as follows:Alaska Long Hunters Directed By Mark Rose, Bad Suns Directed By Kevin Ryan, Bryers Cucumber Tostino's Directed By Christopher Hall, Butterfly Directed By Bonnie Foster, Circus Sam Directed By Rayner Wang, Courage Directed By Nourah Al Hasawi, Covert Activity Directed By Fiona Lincke, From Russia with Motive S1 EP1 "Aeroport: 2020" Directed By Colin Costello, "Crying Lady WhiteHouse Rap" 2020 Directed By Pat Ceasar, Gastropod Directed By Allison Bergman, Keeping The Chaos Together Directed By Stacey Summers, MOM's: More Than An Organic Market Directed By Dorlisa Hommel, More Than He Knows Directed By Fiona Dawson, Oakdale 1959 Directed By Josh Garvin, Patrick Directed By Adam Swain Ferguson, Pawns Directed By Elizabeth Berliner, Roses Are Blind Directed By Gui Agustini, The Message Directed By Catherine Phillips, Three in a Coffin Directed By Eric L Hansen, Un Nuevo Capítulo / A New Chapter Directed By Deanna Schultz, Uneventful Day Drected By Diego Ramos, Waltz Directed By Kent James Darden, Clean Sheets Directed By Jahidah Diaab and Wiener Milien, Produed By Patricia Ceasar, Donna On The Go: Garage Directed By Craig Hutchison.About the Silicon Beach Film FestivalThe Silicon Beach Film Festival was created by Jon Gursha and Peter Greene to celebrate the creativity of professionals in the film industry around the world, with a focus on independent filmmakers and their works. The annual festival has grown a large following to become a top event in the independent film industry in Los Angeles and globally. The Silicon Beach Film Festival is a registered Trademark. For more information please visit siliconbeachfilmfestival.com Contact Information Silicon Beach Film Festival

Jon Gursha

818-633-5404



https://www.siliconbeachfilmfestival.com/

Attached Files

Silicon Beach Film Festival 2020 2020 Silicon Beach Film Festival on Roku ShortsDaily Channel Filename: SiliconBeachFilmFestivalCover.jpg

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Silicon Beach Film Festival