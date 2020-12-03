Get Inspired by the 2020 Culver City Film Festival on the ShortsDaily Channel on Roku

Press Releases Culver City Film Festival Press Release Share Blog

The festival recognizes the generosity of this year’s sponsors beginning with their Presenting Sponsor, The Los Angeles Film School, located in Hollywood, California; Cinemark Theatres; The Culver Studios; Farmers Insurance; The Custom Hotel; Asis Entertainment Insurance; Ernest Packaging Solutions; Digital DCP Digital Cinema Projection; and FilmFreeway.



Join the Culver City Film Festival tonight, Thursday, December 3 at 7:00 PM, PST on Facebook Live for an intriguing look at casting in the film industry during the Opening Night 2020 Panel featuring Brian Wold & Blair Hickey, both highly regarded professionals in the entertainment industry. Brian Wold & Blair Hickey are Co-Founders and creators of CastingAbout, the online casting and production guide for professional actors. The topic for discussion is “Secrets of the Casting Process,” with an emphasis on the following points:



The realities of how casting directors receive and review submissions (and why some stand out more than others).



How to avoid the most common mistakes actors (and sometimes agents) make when submitting.



Strategies to create and maintain strong working relationships with the casting community.



Why "booking the room" is often more important than booking the job.



The latest developments regarding virtual auditions and online casting.



There will be an awards ceremony on closing night on Zoom and Facebook Live for the festival finale.



Culver City Film Festival highlights include the following films:

The Message Directed By Catherine Phillips; The Redeemer Directed By Harry Locke IV; Alone Apart Directed By Arek Zasowski, Pat Ceasar, Maegan Coker; Block Island Directed By Jeffrey Douglas; Bottle Monster Directed By Marjorie DeHey; Deadline Directed By Joel M. Barkow; Depth Of Pyaar Directed By Mukesh Asopa; Dollars and Sense Directed By Nick Bradshaw; Howard Original Directed By Natalie Rodriguez; Put Your F--king Phone Down Directed By Jordan Rockwell; "Crying Lady Whitehouse Rap" 2020 Directed By Pat Ceasar; The Celine Archive Directed By Celine Parrenas Shimizu; The Choice Directed By Anna Kudinova; Tom of Your Life Directed By Jer Sklar; Vida Directed By Bita Elahian.



Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter. Additionally, a festival guide of films slated for the week will be available on the festival website. For more info please visit https://www.culvercityfilmfestival.com and ShortsDaily.com for streaming info.



Jon Gursha / Peter Greene

(818) 633-5404



culvercityfilmfestival.com

Attached Files

Culver City Film Festival 2020 Program Cover 2020 Culver City Film Festival Program Cover Filename: CulverCityFilmFestivalCover3.jpg

