MerP erle Hon Tam Resort Kicks Off Xmas and Year-End Preparation

In a warm festive atmosphere in early December 2020, MerPerle Hon Tam Resort has just finished setting the decorations on the property which has been long known as one of the best resorts on the green and tranquil island in Nha Trang Bay.

Nha Trang, Vietnam, December 05, 2020



It is highly expected that there will be a slight business bounce-back when it is coming closer to the festive days amid the current pandemic.



To ensure the guests with the greatest experience, the whole team has been ready to be in a good performance in order to provide high-quality service that brings up satisfaction.



The year-end weather is now forecasted to be suitable for traveling to Nha Trang and it is promising that the resort will have good business during this high season.



MerPerle Resorts and Hotels is a leading accommodation brand in Vietnam that provides luxurious tourist experience based on the business philosophy of bringing the guests with a diversified range of products and outstanding service which create a unique experience and a feeling of being belonged with the Vietnamese culture and nature.



MerPerle Hon Tam Resort is an "oasis" nestled in the tropical breezy hills of Hon Tam Island. Surrounded by scenic evergreen hills, the resort has a spectacular view down the turquoise gem that is the famous Nha Trang Bay.



Located on a beautiful isolated island in the tourism city of Nha Trang, MerPerle Hon Tam Resort is an ideal destination of choice for a hideaway from the bustling city life, for a couple seeking romance or simply for family rest and relaxation or even any reasons.



