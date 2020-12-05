Truck Accessories Group Announces Opening of New Production Facility





“This is an important new chapter in the evolution and success of our company and the industry as a whole,” said John Aleva, Truck Accessories Group President. “Over the past year, we have recognized a growing demand for capacity. That, along with a thriving Fleet vehicle market and increased interest in specialized projects within the automotive industry made this the right time to extend our capabilities.”



According to Aleva, the new facility, located in Mexico, is consistent with TAG’s strategy to apply business continuity thinking and advanced production technology in order to provide manufacturing solutions. The state-of-the-art facility is slated to begin production in early 2021.



He added, “Our goal is to strengthen production quality and improve our employee’s work-life balance while shortening lead times and readying ourselves to meet anticipated market needs. We believe that these necessary and significant investments in the business now will help solidify our position within the industry, and addressing capacity allows us to create room for growth and provide continued employees with balance and opportunities,” said Aleva.



About Truck Accessories Group

Truck Accessories Group, LLC (TAG) is a collection of companies that make it North America's largest manufacturer and supplier of fiberglass and aluminum truck caps and tonneau covers. These recreational and commercial/fleet products include LEER, SnugTop, Century, Pace Edwards by LEER, and BedSlide brands. With corporate headquarters in Elkhart, IN, TAG also has manufacturing plants in Pennsylvania, Washington, Oregon, and California and has more than 1,750 independent dealers across North America. For more information on LEER, SnugTop, Century, Pace Edwards by LEER, or BedSlide products, go to LEER.com, SnugTop.com, CenturyCaps.com, Pace-Edwards.com or Bedslide.com or call Stacey Harris at 574-850-4260.