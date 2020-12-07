Press Releases TVS Television Network Press Release

TVS Quiz Show Network Showcases TV and Movie Superstars in Classic Game Shows on WatchYour.TV, powered by Tulix, Platform

A cavalcade of Superstars playing classic TV game shows such as Celebrity Charades, Password, and What's My Line are now being showcased on the TVS Television Network.Com for the Holiday season.

Superstars such as Julie London, Jerry Lewis, Lucille Ball, Pearl Bailey, Jane Fonda, Eydie Gorme, Sammy Davis, Jr, Bob Newhart, Peter Lawford, and Betty White can be seen on these game shows on the TVS Quiz Show Network. Via apps from ROKU, Google, Amazon, Web TV, and Apple, TVS Quiz Shw Network can be seen on all IPTV and Mobile devices as well as on Smart TVs in 85% of TV homes in the USA.



For 60 years, all TVS programming has been ad supported and free to view. TVS AdSales.Com, headed by Jerry Wolff, handles all TVS sponsorships, product placement, native advertising, promotion, and marketing opportunities. TVS AdSales.Com is located in Miami and New York.



TVS Quiz Show Network is one of 36 TVSMicroChannels.Com. TVS produces 24/7 channels for TVS Sport, TVS Classic Sports, TVS Classic TV, TVS Classic Movies, TVS Family& Kids, TVS Lifestyle, and TVS Home Shopping. All are free to view.



