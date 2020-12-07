Local REALTOR® Awarded RENE Certification





RENE is wholly owned by REBI and focuses specifically on real estate sale negotiation. Formerly the Council of Real Estate Brokerage Managers (CRB), REBI is a not-for-profit affiliate of the National Association of REALTORS®. You may contact REBI by calling 800-621-8738, e-mailing info@rebinstitute.com, or visiting REBInstitute.com. Boynton Beach, FL, December 07, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Rosanne Paul-Bruno with Exit Realty Premier Elite, has been awarded the Real Estate Negotiation Expert (RENE) certification, the premier negotiation credential in the country. The RENE is conferred by the Real Estate Business Institute (REBI) and is an official certification of the National Association of REALTORS®. Rosanne joins an elite group of real estate professionals from around the world who have earned the RENE certification. All were required to successfully complete comprehensive coursework in negotiation and subscribe to the REALTOR® Code of Ethics.Rosanne is a target marketing specialist serving buyers and sellers of residential properties in Palm Beach County, and surrounding areas such as Broward County and Port St. Lucie. She can be reached at (561) 577-2263 or RosannePBRealEstate@gmail.com RENE is wholly owned by REBI and focuses specifically on real estate sale negotiation. Formerly the Council of Real Estate Brokerage Managers (CRB), REBI is a not-for-profit affiliate of the National Association of REALTORS®. You may contact REBI by calling 800-621-8738, e-mailing info@rebinstitute.com, or visiting REBInstitute.com.