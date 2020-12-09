Operate Seamlessly with TEBillion's Integrated Business Feature

Press Releases TEBillion Press Release

London, United Kingdom, December 09, 2020



The integrated business feature by TEBillion highlights connecting journeys wherein business processes can seamlessly transition from one journey to another without having to get out of the workflow. An example of this is when a lead from your database shows interest, with just one click the system will auto-create proposals and quotes to prepare for the next step of the business process. This allows executives to track what is currently happening and anticipate what will happen as the business opportunity proceeds.



TEBillion considers this feature vital and powerful for businesses in staying afloat and agile in a business's competitive industry. This feature improves connectivity within employees as costly or time-consuming information will now be easy to access without having to go into multiple systems. The data will not be duplicated thus resulting in growth in productivity within employees.



With TEB Cloud's integrated business feature, businesses will not be entangled in complex systems and database allowing executives to do better decision-making that will ultimately result in accelerated business growth.



