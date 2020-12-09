Press Releases Infuse Spirits Group Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Infuse Spirits Group: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Infuse Spirits Group LLC and Northstar Brands LLC Forge National Sales Partnership





“While each company remains independent with operations on both the west and east coast, this partnership provides Northstar with a meaningful platform to accelerate the growth of Vespertino Tequila Crema,” states Jeff Johnson, CEO/Founder of Northstar Brands.



ISG’s line of award-winning Single-Bottle infused vodkas, and Broken Barrel Whiskey Co.’s Kentucky bourbon and rye brands will now be complimented by the addition of Vespertino Tequila Crema from NBs, bolstering the portfolio presented in the nearly all of Infuse Spirits’ distributed markets.



About Infuse Spirits Group LLC



Infuse Spirits Group is based in Los Angeles, California but produces its one-of-a-kind vodkas in North Las Vegas, Nevada and its small batch craft whiskeys in Owensboro, Kentucky. ISG is unlike any other spirits company in the industry, focusing its attention on the diversification and process behind spirits, rather than just the provenance of spirits. In addition to the six current vodka expressions, its Broken Barrel whiskey brands each feature a unique Oak Bill™, which like the “mash bill” describes the barrel stave composition that finishes each whiskey batch. All Broken Barrel whiskeys are finished with various broken cask staves, steeped into the whiskey. ISG’s portfolio is made with passion and purpose and is currently sold in 36 states throughout the U.S. ISG’s brands have received over 70 awards in the past seven years including (3) Double Gold Medals & Best-of-Show at the San Francisco & New York World Spirits Competition.



About Northstar Brands LLC



Founded in 2014 in Portland, Maine by CEO/Founder Jeff Johnson, the company operates out of its Stroudwater Distillery production facility and tasting room located at Thompsons Point in Portland, Maine. In addition to Vespertino Tequila Crema, Northstar also produces and owns its Stroudwater Distillery brands, which includes its popular Belfry Double Barrel Bourbon, and classic Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys along with Griffins Wharf Coffee Liqueur, another unique and fast growing liqueur. Los Angeles, CA, December 09, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Infuse Spirits Group (“ISG”) and Northstar Brands (“NB”) have reached an agreement to have ISG represent Vespertino Tequila Crema, NB’s one-of-a-kind cream liqueur across the majority of ISG’s 36 distributed states. This new partnership will give Vespertino Tequila Cream a national sales platform utilizing Infuse Spirits’ large distribution network, regional sales team, as well as its national account presence.“While each company remains independent with operations on both the west and east coast, this partnership provides Northstar with a meaningful platform to accelerate the growth of Vespertino Tequila Crema,” states Jeff Johnson, CEO/Founder of Northstar Brands.ISG’s line of award-winning Single-Bottle infused vodkas, and Broken Barrel Whiskey Co.’s Kentucky bourbon and rye brands will now be complimented by the addition of Vespertino Tequila Crema from NBs, bolstering the portfolio presented in the nearly all of Infuse Spirits’ distributed markets.About Infuse Spirits Group LLCInfuse Spirits Group is based in Los Angeles, California but produces its one-of-a-kind vodkas in North Las Vegas, Nevada and its small batch craft whiskeys in Owensboro, Kentucky. ISG is unlike any other spirits company in the industry, focusing its attention on the diversification and process behind spirits, rather than just the provenance of spirits. In addition to the six current vodka expressions, its Broken Barrel whiskey brands each feature a unique Oak Bill™, which like the “mash bill” describes the barrel stave composition that finishes each whiskey batch. All Broken Barrel whiskeys are finished with various broken cask staves, steeped into the whiskey. ISG’s portfolio is made with passion and purpose and is currently sold in 36 states throughout the U.S. ISG’s brands have received over 70 awards in the past seven years including (3) Double Gold Medals & Best-of-Show at the San Francisco & New York World Spirits Competition.About Northstar Brands LLCFounded in 2014 in Portland, Maine by CEO/Founder Jeff Johnson, the company operates out of its Stroudwater Distillery production facility and tasting room located at Thompsons Point in Portland, Maine. In addition to Vespertino Tequila Crema, Northstar also produces and owns its Stroudwater Distillery brands, which includes its popular Belfry Double Barrel Bourbon, and classic Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys along with Griffins Wharf Coffee Liqueur, another unique and fast growing liqueur. Contact Information Infuse Spirits Group

Nick Roady

310-699-1298



infusespirits.com

Attached Files

Infuse Spirits Vodka and Bitters Lineup Filename: Infuse_Lineup.png

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Infuse Spirits Group