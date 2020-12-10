Press Releases TVS Television Network Press Release

Receive press releases from TVS Television Network: By Email RSS Feeds: TVS Mystery Network Adds Thriller, Evil Touch and One Step Beyond Classic TV Shows to Program Schedule on WatchYour.TV, Powered by Tulix

The 24/7 streaming free to view ad supported post cable network is one of 36 TVSMicroChannels.com on the service.

Essington, PA, December 10, 2020 --(



TVS Mystery Network is available on the WatchYour.TV platform, powered by Tulix. Via apps from Web TV, Google, Amazon, Roku and Apple, the network is available on all IPTV and Mobile devices as well as on Smart TVs in 85% of TV homes in the USA.



In all, there are 36 fulltime channels on the service, including TVS Sports, TVS Classic TV, TVS Home Shopping, TVS Kids & Family, and TVS Classic Movies bundles on WatchYour.TV.



All TVS programming is ad supported and free to watch. TVSAdSales.com, headed by Jerry Wolff, handles all sponsorship, native advertising, product placement, promotion, and marketing opportunities. TVSAdSales.com is located in Miami and New York.



TVSTelevisionNetwork.com is celebrating it's 60th anniversary in 2020. Since 1960, TVS has produced and distributed thousands of TV shows on broadcast, cable, OTT, IPTV, Mobile and home video platforms. Essington, PA, December 10, 2020 --( PR.com )-- TVS Mystery Network, the 24/7 streaming post cable network from TVSTelevisionNetwork.com, has added Thriller, One Step Beyond, and Evil Touch to it's classic TV mystery lineup. They join Alfred Hitchcock, Suspense, Lights Out and dozens of other classic TV shows on the channel.TVS Mystery Network is available on the WatchYour.TV platform, powered by Tulix. Via apps from Web TV, Google, Amazon, Roku and Apple, the network is available on all IPTV and Mobile devices as well as on Smart TVs in 85% of TV homes in the USA.In all, there are 36 fulltime channels on the service, including TVS Sports, TVS Classic TV, TVS Home Shopping, TVS Kids & Family, and TVS Classic Movies bundles on WatchYour.TV.All TVS programming is ad supported and free to watch. TVSAdSales.com, headed by Jerry Wolff, handles all sponsorship, native advertising, product placement, promotion, and marketing opportunities. TVSAdSales.com is located in Miami and New York.TVSTelevisionNetwork.com is celebrating it's 60th anniversary in 2020. Since 1960, TVS has produced and distributed thousands of TV shows on broadcast, cable, OTT, IPTV, Mobile and home video platforms. Contact Information TVS Television Network

Tom Ficara

484-494-6893



www.tvstelevisionnetwork.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from TVS Television Network