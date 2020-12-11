XinFin Community Decides to Burn Partial XDCE Tokens Supply

Singapore, Singapore, December 11, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- The XinFin community has decided to further reduce the supply of XDCE tokens.
Hence, the network burns more than 2 billion XDCE tokens taking the total supply of XDCE from 5 billion to 2.9 billion tokens. The community also plans to further reduce the supply of the XDCE tokens in the near future.
XDCe Burning Transaction Detail: etherscan.io/token/0x41ab1b6fcbb2fa9dced81acbdec13ea6315f2bf2
etherscan.io/tx/0x5745e43e2b06db120ef645409c401da3a7482ef50c49adf88c37cbe5868c60db
etherscan.io/tx/0x7ea6c088ca2c8d540d19f79d18089e5ea1710bef16cad8f1618f5f65d1f891e7
The XinFin Network has brought its community members a range of benefits such as smart contract support, near-zero gas fees, rapid transaction speed of fewer than two seconds, and also a reduction in energy consumption by 99% as compared to popular PoW networks.
HotBit was the recent exchange that started supporting XDC Chain and replaced ERC20 version XDCe.
