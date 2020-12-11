XinFin Community Decides to Burn Partial XDCE Tokens Supply

Press Releases XinFin Fintech Pte. Ltd. Press Release

For better custody management, the XinFin community has decided to reduce the supply of XDCE tokens.

Singapore, Singapore, December 11, 2020 --(



Hence, the network burns more than 2 billion XDCE tokens taking the total supply of XDCE from 5 billion to 2.9 billion tokens. The community also plans to further reduce the supply of the XDCE tokens in the near future.



XDCe Burning Transaction Detail: etherscan.io/token/0x41ab1b6fcbb2fa9dced81acbdec13ea6315f2bf2



etherscan.io/tx/0x5745e43e2b06db120ef645409c401da3a7482ef50c49adf88c37cbe5868c60db



etherscan.io/tx/0x7ea6c088ca2c8d540d19f79d18089e5ea1710bef16cad8f1618f5f65d1f891e7



The XinFin Network has brought its community members a range of benefits such as smart contract support, near-zero gas fees, rapid transaction speed of fewer than two seconds, and also a reduction in energy consumption by 99% as compared to popular PoW networks.



HotBit was the recent exchange that started supporting XDC Chain and replaced ERC20 version XDCe.



We Are Open to Feedback

Nadar Suresh

+91-9092193019



www.xinfin.org



