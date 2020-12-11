Plan Your Leads Ahead with TEB's Lead Scheduling Slots

Press Releases TEBillion Press Release

For salespeople, most times lead data can be overwhelming especially in terms of scheduling calls and meetings. Usually, salespeople turn to third-party apps and platforms to be able to schedule leads effectively that will match their own schedule and calendars. TEBillion recognizes this as a challenge that can be turned around, solved, and streamlined.



With the lead scheduling slots feature recently released by TEBillion for its brainy software suite, the TEB Cloud, businesses lead management is more optimised than ever. This gives the system a far greater ability in scheduling leads and a process that is considered more flexible.



Not only does the feature allows users to match it to their calendars, but it also gives the ability to align the lead management to its lead generation campaigns. The lead scheduling slots feature by TEB will give its users the opportunity to fully understand when, how, and what works on leads, may it be individual or group, then track its effectiveness resulting in making accurate decisions or changes regarding campaigns, if needed.



