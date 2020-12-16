Press Releases KJF Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from KJF: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: KJF, Manufacturer of Toggle Clamps, Hydraulic Clamps, Pneumatic Clamps is Entering the US Market





Since being established in 1984, the company has led the field in R&D for over 30 years. Their hydraulic/pneumatic clamps are frequently used for the following: milling fixtures, automated welding equipment, inspection port, automated assembly line, semiconductor assembly equipment, jigs & fixtures and processing equipment. KJF makes continuous and significant investment in R&D to produce parts necessary for the Korean jig and fixture industry.



The company minimizes its product defect rate through rigorous quality control and inspection. They take great pride in their products in terms of their competitive prices, precision and efficiency. KJF’s toggle clamp is manually operated and it is very convenient because the structure/material to be processed can be fixed with one touch. Although the structure and handling method of the toggle clamp is simple, gripping power can be generated. The toggle clamp is widely used due to its easy and convenient features.



The company also provides solutions to special specifications, customized to the customer’s work environment, in addition to the standard clamps.



Based on their technological capability, the CEO of KJF said the company’s goal is to enter the international market as well as domestic market.



It is expected that the amazing performance of KJF will allow it to grow into a global company, thereby enhancing the status of Korea in the international market. Busan, Korea, South, December 16, 2020 --( PR.com )-- KJF, a manufacturer of various products that are required for work holding systems, including toggle clamps and hydraulic/pneumatic clamps, is going to enter the US market.Since being established in 1984, the company has led the field in R&D for over 30 years. Their hydraulic/pneumatic clamps are frequently used for the following: milling fixtures, automated welding equipment, inspection port, automated assembly line, semiconductor assembly equipment, jigs & fixtures and processing equipment. KJF makes continuous and significant investment in R&D to produce parts necessary for the Korean jig and fixture industry.The company minimizes its product defect rate through rigorous quality control and inspection. They take great pride in their products in terms of their competitive prices, precision and efficiency. KJF’s toggle clamp is manually operated and it is very convenient because the structure/material to be processed can be fixed with one touch. Although the structure and handling method of the toggle clamp is simple, gripping power can be generated. The toggle clamp is widely used due to its easy and convenient features.The company also provides solutions to special specifications, customized to the customer’s work environment, in addition to the standard clamps.Based on their technological capability, the CEO of KJF said the company’s goal is to enter the international market as well as domestic market.It is expected that the amazing performance of KJF will allow it to grow into a global company, thereby enhancing the status of Korea in the international market. Contact Information KJF

Amy Moon

+82 (10) 4400-9460





Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from KJF