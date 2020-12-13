Fully Integrated Action Diary Released in TEBillion's Software Suite

Press Releases TEBillion Press Release

One of the challenging processes concerning integrated systems is that business actions may be all over the place especially coming from different processes. Actions from your lead management can be recorded separately from your sales and billing management. The transition of actions from one process to another may be a minor issue for some, but once the data increases it will cost time which can still be allotted for other tasks.



TEBillion releases another advanced capability to its flagship product, the TEB Cloud, a fully integrated action diary feature that allows users to schedule, plan, and see all actions regardless of the process in one place. Similar to its lead diary, the feature made for actions is more specific and organised. Without having to collect data from other parts of the system, business processes are optimised and streamlined.



The action diary feature is already out and now enjoyed by its patrons worldwide.



