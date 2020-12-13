Press Releases Vingle.Live Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Vingle.Live: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Vingle.Live Has Reinvented Online Dating

Virtual mingling offers all the ease and convenience of a dating app, none of the bots, flakes, or scammers.





“When I saw all the different ways people were using Zoom to adapt to remote work, I saw a real opportunity to fix what’s broken with online dating.” - Jennifer Woods



As anyone who has experienced online dating knows, it is fraught with challenges. From fake profiles, to bots, to old profile pictures, to people outright asking for sex or cash, it can feel like a tremendous waste of time. Hours of swiping often results only in frustration (or worse - depression). Jennifer created Vingle.Live so singles could safely interact person to person, from the safety and comfort of home. While this benefit is always great, it is even more relevant during COVID. They can see, talk to, and really get to know someone before investing the time and energy of meeting for a date. Hosts add another layer of security, and create a fun atmosphere.



“I’ve found the Vingle sessions to be fun and relaxed, a great way to get to know new people that are also looking to date. Jennifer does a wonderful job moderating and moving the conversations along with good topic discussions. I’ve attended three Vingles and plan to attend more!” - Paul L.



Vingle.Live is a reinvention of online dating. Combining the intimacy of live human interaction with the safety of meeting virtually, Vingle.Live offers singles the dating solution they have been waiting for.



Visit our website and join Vingle.Live today! Denver, CO, December 13, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Jennifer Woods is an expert in the fields of online dating and matchmaking. Having worked in the industry for more than 20 years, she has developed a keen insight into the benefits and common pitfalls of online dating, particularly in the midst of a pandemic. She created Vingle.Live out of a desire to help sincere singles find each other. Each night there is a Vingle (short for virtual mingle) happening on Zoom. Local singles can get together safely in a group video chat, and a host provides topics, games, and monitoring.“When I saw all the different ways people were using Zoom to adapt to remote work, I saw a real opportunity to fix what’s broken with online dating.” - Jennifer WoodsAs anyone who has experienced online dating knows, it is fraught with challenges. From fake profiles, to bots, to old profile pictures, to people outright asking for sex or cash, it can feel like a tremendous waste of time. Hours of swiping often results only in frustration (or worse - depression). Jennifer created Vingle.Live so singles could safely interact person to person, from the safety and comfort of home. While this benefit is always great, it is even more relevant during COVID. They can see, talk to, and really get to know someone before investing the time and energy of meeting for a date. Hosts add another layer of security, and create a fun atmosphere.“I’ve found the Vingle sessions to be fun and relaxed, a great way to get to know new people that are also looking to date. Jennifer does a wonderful job moderating and moving the conversations along with good topic discussions. I’ve attended three Vingles and plan to attend more!” - Paul L.Vingle.Live is a reinvention of online dating. Combining the intimacy of live human interaction with the safety of meeting virtually, Vingle.Live offers singles the dating solution they have been waiting for.Visit our website and join Vingle.Live today! Contact Information Vingle.Live

Jennifer Woods

720-590-2854



Vingle.Live



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Vingle.Live