TVS Hollywood History Network.com Adds Movies and TV Shows That Depict Major Events of the 20th Century

TVS Television Network.Com is celebrating it's 60th anniversary and has produced and distributed thousands of TV shows to broadcast, cable, IPTV, Mobile, OTT, and home video platforms since 1960. Essington, PA, December 16, 2020 --( PR.com )-- TVS Hollywood History Network.Com has added more than 100 classic TV shows and movies that depict the 20th Century through the eyes of Hollywood film makers. The shows include depiction of WWI, WWII, Prohibition, Korean War, Viet Nam War, The Cold War, racial injustice, and the end of Colonialism. The shows can be seen on the WatchYour.TV platform, powered by Tulix. Via apps from Web TV, Apple, ROKU, Google, and Amazon, TVS Hollywood History Network can be seen on all IPTV and Mobile devices as well as on Smart TVs in 85% of TV homes in the USA.TV Shows such as 77th Bengal Lancers, Foreign Legion, Garrisons Gorillas, Tales of the Gold Monkey, Rat Patrol, Combat, Portraits of Power, Victory at Sea, The Blue Angels, and The Lawless Years have been added to the channel's Winter slate.Movies such as Breaker Morant, Stalag 17, The Pajama Game, They Shoot Horses Don't They?, Hamburger Hill, and The Americano have also been added.TVS programming is free to view and ad supported. TVS AdSales.com, headed by Jerry Wolff, handles all TVS sponsorship, promotion, and marketing opportunities. TVS AdSles.com is located in Mimi and New York.TVS Television Network.Com is celebrating it's 60th anniversary and has produced and distributed thousands of TV shows to broadcast, cable, IPTV, Mobile, OTT, and home video platforms since 1960. Contact Information TVS Television Network

