Mark A. Chertok, Esq. Celebrated as a Top 100 Lawyer for Two Consecutive Years by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide

About Mark A. Chertok, Esq.

With over 40 years’ experience and over 35 years’ with his current firm, Mark A. Chertok, Esq. serves as a Senior Partner for Sive, Paget & Riesel, P.C., which is a national law firm specializing in environmental law based in New York City.



Mr. Chertok specializes in environmental law and litigation for regional and state agencies, local governments, school districts, private entities, and civic and environmental organizations. His casework includes reviewing environmental impact assessments, waterfront permitting and major infrastructure projects. He is experienced in EIS counseling and litigation under NEPA and SEQRA (New York State’s “Little NEPA”), wetlands and water quality permitting under the Clean Water Act, major transportation and other infrastructure projects, air quality, and climate change issues under the Clean Air Act. He is also experienced in hazardous substances remediation and litigation under CERCLA (Superfund) and the New York State counterpart, remediation under the New York Brownfield Cleanup Program, oil spill remediation under the New York State Navigation law, compliance review of Phase I and II environmental assessments, enforcement, land use and zoning, coastal zone management and historic preservation.



Mark handles matters before numerous Federal, State and City agencies, including the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Department of the Interior, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, the New York State Department of State, the New York City Department of Environmental Protection, and the New York City Department of City Planning. He has represented numerous government agencies, including the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, the New York State Empire State Development, the New York State Thruway Authority, the New York State Department of Health, the New York City Industrial Development Agency, the New York City School Construction Authority, and the New York City Economic Development Corporation. He has represented numerous municipalities with respect to development and SEQRA-related issues and has served as special environmental counsel to many school districts with regard to compliance with SEQRA for new schools or expansions. His clients have also included private industrial, commercial and financial entities and national environmental and civic organizations.



Mr. Chertok has represented either the sponsoring or reviewing agencies, or private applicants, in major projects, including the Queens West Development Project, Columbia University’s expansion in northern Manhattan, the Bayonne Bridge Navigational Clearance program, the Willet’s Point (Queens, NY) development, the Goethals Bridge Replacement project, the Gateway at Bronx Terminal Market, the IAC Headquarters building, the Gowanus Green redevelopment project (Brooklyn, NY), the New NY (Tappan Zee) Bridge, the J.F.K. Airport Light Rail System, the Newark Liberty International Airport Monorail Project, the Essex County Resource Recovery Facility (Newark, NJ), the Selkirk (NY) GE Cogeneration Project, the Town of Smithtown (NY) Landfill Expansion Project, the Niagara Resource Recovery Facility (Niagara Falls, NY), the Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center Medical Waste Incinerator (New York City), the River Walk residential development (Detroit), the Prince’s Point development (Staten Island, NY), the Laurel Hill (Phelps Dodge) site (Queens, NY), and the Brooklyn Commons redevelopment.



Mark Chertok was recognized as one of the Best Lawyers in 2013 and 2019, New York City "Lawyer of the Year” for Environmental Law, Chambers USA: America's Leading Lawyers for Business, and New York Metro Area Superlawyer for Environmental Law from 2006 through 2019.



Born on June 12, 1945 in Boston, Massachusetts, Mark obtained his J.D. from Harvard Law School in 1970. He is a member of the New York Bar, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit. He is affiliated with the American Law Institute, a member and on the Board of Directors of the New York City Environmental Law Leadership Institute, and the American Bar Association. In addition, Mr. Chertok is a lecturer and author, having written numerous articles and book chapters. In his spare time, Mark enjoys hiking, biking and skiing.



For further information, contact



About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide

Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their publication and on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in an annual hardcover journal and in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com. 