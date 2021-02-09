Subrata N. Chakravarty Honored as a Professional of the Year for 2020 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Strathmore Worldwide Press Release Share Blog

About Subrata N. Chakravarty

Subrata Chakravarty is a journalist and editor for Forbes Magazine, an American business magazine which is published eight times a year and distributed internationally. It features original articles on finance, industry, investing, and marketing topics. Mr. Chakravarty is responsible for writing regarding business. He is an editor responsible for researching various companies. Subrata serves as a freelance editor, specializing in writing stories targeting the concepts of media, defense, corporate strategy, energy, and consumer products.



After more than 35 years of writing and editing for major media organizations, including a dozen as an editor and "professional mentor," Mr. Chakravarty, through his company, SNC Media, is teaching younger journalists to polish their interviewing, research, analytical and writing skills. He uses the problem-solving techniques learned at the Harvard Business School with a writing style and attitude developed over 23 years at Forbes magazine to help journalists tell factually accurate, compelling and entertaining stories. Subrata was fortunate to learn his craft from James W. Michaels, the Editor of Forbes until 1998, and arguably the best editor in business journalism. Those he teaches now are often full-time reporters and editors working for publications in India.



In the United States, Subrata Chakravarty is teaching a 300-level course in journalism at Concordia College as an adjunct position for students who are exploring media as a career. He is also a freelance editor for a number of clients, helping senior executives and others formulate and polish their ideas into publishable form. Currently, he is working with a well-known strategy advisor on a book based on his ideas.



Mr. Chakravarty has done extensive interviews with people like futurist Herman Kahn of the Hudson Institute, management thinker Peter Drucker, Edwin Land of Polaroid, and Harold Geneen of ITT. After deep research and analysis, Subrata predicted the takeovers of ABC Cos, Gulf Oil, Federated Dept. Stores, and ITT. He also anticipated the success of Gillette, Blockbuster, and Philip Morris' Marlboro Friday strategy, and the difficulties of Avon Products, Eastman Kodak, and A.H. Robins (over the Dalkon Shield Intra - Uterine Device.)



Born February 21, 1947 in Calcutta, India, Subrata obtained a M.B.A. from Harvard Business School in 1971. He obtained an AB in Intensive Political Science from Yale University in 1969. Mr. Chakravarty served as the assistant editor at Forbes Magazine from June 1972 through November 1998. He then served as senior editor for The Boston Consulting Company from November 1998 through April 2000. He worked as an assistant manager and editor for Institutional Investor Magazine from January 2001 through June 2003, and as an editor and reporter for Bloomberg News from July 2003 through November 2006.



Mr. Chakravarty is a Past Board Member for the South Asian Journalists Association, and won their Best Commentary Award in 2008 for his publication, “Recollections of James W. Michaels, Editor of Forbes Magazine from 1961 to 1998,” on his death in 2007. He was a member of the Selection Committee for India Abroad’s Person of the Year in 2004. Subrata is a member of the Harvard Business School Club of New York, and the Yale Crew Association. He won the Overseas Press Club Citation for Excellence. Subrata speaks English, Hindi, and Bengali. In his spare time, he enjoys stamp collecting and reading.



About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide

