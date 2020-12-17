Civil Services Success Offers Comprehensive Preparatory Classes for NYS Court Officer Exams

Press Releases Civil Service Success Press Release Share Blog

Address: Civil Service Success, 173 North Main Street #180, Sayville, New York 11782 Sayville, NY, December 17, 2020 --( PR.com )-- A career in civil service is highly desired by many individuals. The job security a government position provides, alongside the high pay, are just some of the reasons why New York citizens are trying their best to perform well in the upcoming NYS Court Officer Exams.The NYS Court Officer examination, much like any other civil service exam, tests candidates on verbal, clerical and mathematical abilities. Through information filled situations, the test helps recruiters judge a candidate’s logical thinking and ability to memorize, which are essential skills for an NYS Court Officer.To help candidates navigate the different skill sets they need to put forward in their court officer exam, Civil Service Success, a private tutoring institute, has been providing classes that guide students for the NYS Court Officer exam for the past 45 years. The institute offers guidance through relevant course material and also provides exam workshops to help candidates know what to expect on the day of the test.Discussing their students’ success stories, a representative of Civil Service Success said, “Many of our alumni are currently working at their desired civil service department! It always feels very rewarding to hear back from students a few months down the line, thanking us for helping them achieve their dream job."We believe every student has it in them to score well and get their dream job through perseverance; our preparatory classes are just the extra nudge they need in the right direction.”The institute currently offers their NYS Court Officer Exam preparatory classes in Suffolk County, Nassau County, Queens, Brooklyn, Staten Island and Westchester County.About The CompanyCivil Service Success is a private preparatory institute that guides civil service job aspirants in achieving high scores in their civil service examinations. Currently, the institute offers three-day long crash courses for the following exams; Suffolk County Exam, NYC Sanitation Exam, NYS Court Officer Exam, and NYC Firefighter Exam.ContactWeb: https://www.civilservicesuccess.com/Email: customerservice@civilservicesuccess.comPhone: (631)-218-0889Address: Civil Service Success, 173 North Main Street #180, Sayville, New York 11782 Contact Information Civil Service Success

