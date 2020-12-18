Press Releases XinFin Fintech Pte. Ltd. Press Release

Receive press releases from XinFin Fintech Pte. Ltd.: By Email RSS Feeds: XinFin Community Decides to Burn 300 Million Partial XDCE Tokens Supply

For better custody management, the XinFin community has decided to reduce the supply of XDCE tokens, after the last major 2 billion token burn.

Singapore, Singapore, December 18, 2020 --(



Hence, the network burns 300 million XDCE tokens taking the total supply of XDCE from 2.9 billion to 2.6 billion tokens. The community also plans to further reduce the supply of the XDCE tokens in the near future.



XDCe Burning Transaction Detail: etherscan.io/token/0x41ab1b6fcbb2fa9dced81acbdec13ea6315f2bf2

etherscan.io/tx/0x01ee31947033507f1377e0aafdb6dbaace75e88f0c7eb1979f1929980abaab5a

etherscan.io/tx/0xc29db2613bad3ba90772ee831405b18b0da3cd4dabf4501ee433046a02f2a0ad



The XinFin Network has brought its community members a range of benefits such as smart contract support, near-zero gas fees, rapid transaction speed of fewer than two seconds, and also a reduction in energy consumption by 99% as compared to popular PoW networks.



Open to Feedback

XinFin believe that we can deliver the best of the XinFin network and the XDCE and XDC tokens to the users only when XinFin team knows what the community members need. This is why XinFin welcome feedback from the community members with open arms and work on them to make the network ready for the digitized future.



For any feedback to share or questions to ask, feel free to reach out to XinFin. Singapore, Singapore, December 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The XinFin community has decided to further reduce the supply of XDCE tokens, after the last major 2 billion burn.Hence, the network burns 300 million XDCE tokens taking the total supply of XDCE from 2.9 billion to 2.6 billion tokens. The community also plans to further reduce the supply of the XDCE tokens in the near future.XDCe Burning Transaction Detail: etherscan.io/token/0x41ab1b6fcbb2fa9dced81acbdec13ea6315f2bf2etherscan.io/tx/0x01ee31947033507f1377e0aafdb6dbaace75e88f0c7eb1979f1929980abaab5aetherscan.io/tx/0xc29db2613bad3ba90772ee831405b18b0da3cd4dabf4501ee433046a02f2a0adThe XinFin Network has brought its community members a range of benefits such as smart contract support, near-zero gas fees, rapid transaction speed of fewer than two seconds, and also a reduction in energy consumption by 99% as compared to popular PoW networks.Open to FeedbackXinFin believe that we can deliver the best of the XinFin network and the XDCE and XDC tokens to the users only when XinFin team knows what the community members need. This is why XinFin welcome feedback from the community members with open arms and work on them to make the network ready for the digitized future.For any feedback to share or questions to ask, feel free to reach out to XinFin. Contact Information XinFin Fintech Pte. Ltd.

Nadar Suresh

+91-9092193019



www.xinfin.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from XinFin Fintech Pte. Ltd.