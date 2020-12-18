XinFin Community Decides to Burn 300 Million Partial XDCE Tokens Supply

Singapore, Singapore, December 18, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- The XinFin community has decided to further reduce the supply of XDCE tokens, after the last major 2 billion burn.
Hence, the network burns 300 million XDCE tokens taking the total supply of XDCE from 2.9 billion to 2.6 billion tokens. The community also plans to further reduce the supply of the XDCE tokens in the near future.
XDCe Burning Transaction Detail: etherscan.io/token/0x41ab1b6fcbb2fa9dced81acbdec13ea6315f2bf2
etherscan.io/tx/0x01ee31947033507f1377e0aafdb6dbaace75e88f0c7eb1979f1929980abaab5a
etherscan.io/tx/0xc29db2613bad3ba90772ee831405b18b0da3cd4dabf4501ee433046a02f2a0ad
The XinFin Network has brought its community members a range of benefits such as smart contract support, near-zero gas fees, rapid transaction speed of fewer than two seconds, and also a reduction in energy consumption by 99% as compared to popular PoW networks.
Open to Feedback
XinFin believe that we can deliver the best of the XinFin network and the XDCE and XDC tokens to the users only when XinFin team knows what the community members need. This is why XinFin welcome feedback from the community members with open arms and work on them to make the network ready for the digitized future.
For any feedback to share or questions to ask, feel free to reach out to XinFin.