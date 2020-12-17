BDA Named Investment Banking Firm of the Year 2020

Press Releases BDA Partners Ltd Press Release Share Blog

BDA was also awarded Cross-Border Deal of the Year, for advising Rich Products on the acquisition of its Indian JV, Rich Graviss.



The M&A Advisor is the world’s foremost M&A leadership organization for recognizing dealmaking excellence, especially for the middle market. BDA was named Firm of the Year for a third time, and for the second year in a row.



Over 24 years, BDA has developed a unique expertise in cross-border transactions involving Asia, as well as unparalleled access to global and local buyers. Notwithstanding the trade tensions and the COVID-19 pandemic, BDA expects to have closed approximately 18 transactions on behalf of our clients by the end of 2020, resulting in best-ever fee levels. BDA heads into 2021 with a record pipeline of fees.



Euan Rellie, BDA Senior Managing Director and co-founder, commented: “We’re honoured to have been recognized, yet again, as a pre-eminent investment banking firm. BDA bankers have worked relentlessly through the pandemic to surpass our clients’ expectations, and to achieve superlative results for them. We’re grateful, always, for the trust that those clients, colleagues and partners have shown us. We’re growing, and striving to do better. We move forward with optimism and confidence.”



BDA transactions over the last 12 months include:

- BDA advises Sundance Mountain Resort on sale to Broadreach and Cedar Capital Partners

- BDA advises SK Group on acquisition of EMC Holdings from Affirma Capital

- BDA advises Flex and Escientia Life Sciences on sale of Escientia to Deccan Fine Chemicals

- BDA advises Seedcom on Series B capital raise

- BDA advises Furukawa Electric on JV with Superior Essex

- BDA advises PAG on the sale of Young Toys to MiraeN Group

- BDA advises Lime Crime on strategic partnership in China and investment by EverYi Capital

- BDA advises Epolin Chemicals on sale to Chroma Color, an Arsenal Capital portfolio company

- BDA advises Fountainvest Partners on sale of Kehua Bio-Engineering to Gree Real Estate

- BDA advises Rich Products on the acquisition of Rich Graviss, India

- BDA advises Thipha & Dovina, Vietnam, on sale to Stark Corporation, Thailand

- BDA advises Henkel on sale of its Asian electronic cleaning chemicals business to Nippon Kayaku

- BDA advises Sichuan Huiji Food on sale to Grass Green, New Hope Group

- BDA advises Hwa Sung Cosmetics on sale to Affirma Capital/SCPE

- BDA advises Quasar Medical on sale of majority stake to Longreach



About BDA

BDA Partners is the global investment banking advisor for Asia. We are a premium provider of Asia-related advice to sophisticated clients globally, with over 20 years’ experience advising on cross-border M&A, capital raising, and financial restructuring. We provide global reach with our teams in New York and London, and true regional depth through our seven Asian offices in Mumbai, Singapore, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Seoul and Tokyo. BDA has deep expertise in the Chemicals, Consumer & Retail, Health, Industrials, Services and Technology sectors. We work relentlessly to earn our clients’ trust by delivering insightful advice and outstanding outcomes.



BDA Partners has strategic partnerships with William Blair, a premier global investment banking business, and with DBJ (Development Bank of Japan), a Japanese government-owned bank with US$150bn of assets. www.bdapartners.com



