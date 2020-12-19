TEB Cloud Gives Your Organisation Smooth Transition for Workflow Ownership

Press Releases TEBillion Press Release

London, United Kingdom, December 19, 2020 --(



When a member of the team leaves the organisation or moves between departments it can be a challenge when their managed workflows and opportunities are needed to be transferred and assigned to another member as most systems don't support transferable workflow ownership in a single easy step. TEBillion resolves this by adding a feature tool integrated within TEB Cloud.



This feature tool does not only give your team a streamlined process of transferring workflow ownerships but also guarantees that the utmost security of the business's data within the workflow is ensured. This tool ultimately enhances the efficiency of every business process and allows businesses to prepare for unprecedented situations such as team members suddenly leaving with managed workflows left and piled up until a replacement is hired.



This also reduces the waiting time in requesting access to the workflow and waiting for confirmation from the systems administrator as every small process is already integrated into the system thus streamlining the whole transition process. This gives team members more time to actually doing the work that needs to be done, a vital key needed in accelerating business growth.



TEBillion recognizes how the world of technology is continuously evolving and assures that its already globally competent products will continue to evolve and improve with it.



For more information about TEBillion and be a part of its user and partner network, contact:

Email: pr@tebillion.email

Website: www.tebillion.com



Gail Fuentes

+ 44 (0) 1582 870 181



https://www.tebillion.com/en/



