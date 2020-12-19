Press Releases TVS Television Network Press Release

Receive press releases from TVS Television Network: By Email RSS Feeds: TVSMusicNetwork.com Adds Midnight Refrain Jazz and Blues TV Series on WatchYour.TV, Powered by Tulix

Legendary Jazz and Blues stars appear in performance videos on the 24/7streaming ad supported free to view post cable network.

Essington, PA, December 19, 2020 --(



Midnight Refrain programming includes both concert and single productions. Other programming on TVSMusicNetwork.com includes classic and current performances of the greatest pop, rock & roll, instrumental, country and heritage songs from the 20th Century.



Midnight Refrain is produced in the TVS Studios in Philadelphia. Other TVS Original First Look music shows include Senior Prom, Country Jamboree, Stardust Ballroom, and Beach Party.



TVSMusicNetwork.com can be seen on the WatchYour.TV platform, powered by Tulix. Via apps from Amazon, Google, Roku, Apple and Web TV, Midnight Refrain can be seen on all IPTV and Mobile devices, as well as on Smart TVs in 85% of TV homes in the USA.



TVS programming is ad supported and free to view. TVSAdSales.com, headed by Jerry Wolff, representing TVS sponsorship, native advertising, product placement, promotion and marketing opportunities. TVSAdSales.com is located in Miami and New York. Essington, PA, December 19, 2020 --( PR.com )-- TVSMusicNetwork.com, the streaming post cable network from the TVSTelevisionNetwork.com, is adding Midnight Refrain, a 12 episode series of TVS First Look Original programs produced by TVS. Artists include classic jazz and blues performers such as Chico Hamilton, Buddy Greco, Chuck Rio, The Latin Quarter Jazz Quartet and Ella Fitzgerald.Midnight Refrain programming includes both concert and single productions. Other programming on TVSMusicNetwork.com includes classic and current performances of the greatest pop, rock & roll, instrumental, country and heritage songs from the 20th Century.Midnight Refrain is produced in the TVS Studios in Philadelphia. Other TVS Original First Look music shows include Senior Prom, Country Jamboree, Stardust Ballroom, and Beach Party.TVSMusicNetwork.com can be seen on the WatchYour.TV platform, powered by Tulix. Via apps from Amazon, Google, Roku, Apple and Web TV, Midnight Refrain can be seen on all IPTV and Mobile devices, as well as on Smart TVs in 85% of TV homes in the USA.TVS programming is ad supported and free to view. TVSAdSales.com, headed by Jerry Wolff, representing TVS sponsorship, native advertising, product placement, promotion and marketing opportunities. TVSAdSales.com is located in Miami and New York. Contact Information TVS Television Network

Tom Ficara

484-494-6893



www.tvstelevisionnetwork.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from TVS Television Network