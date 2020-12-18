United Capital Partners Sources $15MM Growth Capital Facility Offering

United Capital Partners sources $15MM in growth capital for an international based entity in the data storage industry.





Houston, TX, December 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- United Capital Partners sources a $15MM growth capital facility for a customer in the data storage sector. The customer, with international operations, with its main operating hub in Israel. The client required a junior growth capital facility to support existing banking facilities to facilitate growth demands of their products and services. United Capital was able to secure an offering that helps support current and future growth liquidity needs.About United Capital Partners: United Capital Partners works with a team of finance professionals with an average twenty years of experience in funding equipment leasing, working capital loans, revolving lines of credit and bridge debt. We work closely with each of our clients and investors to provide tailored, innovative finance products to support their current and future capital requirements. United Capital Partners can offer a wide array of products that will enable us to support emerging growth companies, established businesses and companies that are working through trying times. Whether your business needs a lease line of credit to support capital equipment acquisitions, working capital to support continued growth, senior debt or mezzanine debt, United Capital has a solution for you.