United Capital Partners Sources $10MM Equipment Lease Line

United Capital sources $10MM equipment lease line for customer in the Biotech Industry.





About United Capital Partners: United Capital Partners works with a team of finance professionals with an average twenty years of experience in funding equipment leasing, working capital loans, revolving lines of credit and bridge debt. We work closely with each of our clients and investors to provide tailored, innovative finance products to support their current and future capital requirements. United Capital Partners can offer a wide array of products that will enable us to support emerging growth companies, established businesses and companies that are working through trying times. Whether your business needs a lease line of credit to support capital equipment acquisitions, working capital to support continued growth, senior debt or mezzanine debt, United Capital has a solution for you. Houston, TX, December 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- United Capital Partners sources a 10MM master lease line of credit for a venture backed entity in the Biotech industry. The customer required a master lease line of credit to upgrade and expand its current manufacturing equipment. The financing enables the customer to expand its manufacturing lines and meet their growth demands. UCP was able to secure an offering that helps support the current need with the flexibility to increase funding capacity as the customer continues to expand.