TVSTelevisionNetwork.com to Add Twelve Post Cable Networks on WatchYour.TV Platform, Powered by Tulix, in 2021

TVS will now have 48 TVS MicroChannels.com on the WatchYour.TV platform in 2021, up from the current 36 ad supported, free to view, 24/7 post cable networks.

New channels coming to the service include TVS Cooking Network, TVS Talk Network, TVS Action Network, TVS Health & Lifestyle Network, TVS Variety Network, TVS Vintage Network, TVS Drama Network, TVS Sci Fi Network, TVS Sound Stage Network, TVS Discount Home Shopping Network, TVS Bazaar of All Nations Home Shopping Network and TVS Home Video/Home Audio Network.



TVS Television Network currently has 36 TVS MicroChannels.com covering TVS Sports, TVS Classic TV, TVS Classic Movies, TVS Kids & Family, TVS Lifestyle and TVS Home Shopping Networks.



