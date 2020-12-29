Fusion Medical Staffing Increases Workforce Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

When the pandemic hit full force earlier in March, the need for traveling healthcare professionals increased, particularly in hot spot cities that were short of healthcare workers. Fusion Medical Staffing saw the importance of preparing internal staff to help with such a large task, while keeping everyone safe and healthy.





“The health of our internal employees was at the forefront of this decision-making process. We needed to ensure that we maintained workflow, while also not compromising their safety. By getting everyone up and running from home from the start of the pandemic, we were able to do both things. We continue to keep internal employees’ safety in mind as we implement new processes, including temperature-taking kiosks, COVID questionnaires, and limiting the number of internal staff allowed back into the office at one time. We will continue to monitor the state of the pandemic and adjust policies as necessary.” - Casey Morrison, RN, BSN, Manager of Clinical Services



With safety top-of-mind, Fusion Medical Staffing has also focused on employee mental health while working from home. Fusion is known for their culture and living their core values of Humble, Driven, and Positive Attitude.



“Despite these tougher economic times across our country, Fusion’s culture has always remained at the center of every strategic decision that we make. Culture at Fusion isn’t defined by happy hours or free snacks in the break room – it’s all about ensuring that our employees are fulfilled, fostering great relationships across the organization and investing in our leaders,” - Andrew Ives, Director of Culture and Talent Development



Due to a thriving culture, Fusion’s core purpose, and the dedication from a dynamic team, Fusion was still able to grow in 2020 while avoiding the employee layoffs some businesses experienced from the pandemic. With a strong work environment and passion for helping our healthcare communities, Fusion will increase their workforce by 20% in the first half of 2021, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



For more information about hiring and open positions, visit FusionMedStaff.com.



About Fusion Medical Staffing

Our actions are rooted in making a positive impact, both personally and professionally. We exist to ensure everyone we touch has a better life. We strive to stay humble, driven, and positive.



