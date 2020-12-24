Dr. David P. Gushee’s Final Seminary Christian Ethics Lectures to be Published by Front Edge Publishing

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Front Edge Publishing Press Release

Canton, MI, December 24, 2020 --(



Dr. Gushee is the Distinguished University Professor of Christian Ethics at Mercer. Beyond campus, he has become one of this generation’s authorities in this field. His views on ethics are sought after by colleagues, journalists and professional groups, which has led Dr. Gushee to write on individual ethical topics in newspapers, magazines and wire services over the years. He has addressed these topics, as well, at conferences, retreats and seminars. His scholarly colleagues nationwide elected him, in recent years, for terms as president of both the Society of Christian Ethics and the American Academy of Religion.



Now, readers around the world will have a one-book overview of the range of Gushee’s work as he has laid out these important issues every year for Mercer students. At the conclusion of the spring semester 2021, the text of 27 brand-new original lectures and supporting multimedia - audio and video recordings of the actual lectures - will be made available for purchase. Together the material can become a "plug and play" Christian ethics course.



The new book will have a conversational tone but is also rigorous. It is theologically serious and keeps conversation open across a wide range of traditions and theologies.



The primary goal of the multimedia package is broad accessibility to a wide variety of audiences. Many people have asked Professor Gushee "How can I take a class with you?" This is the answer! The flexibility of the format (hardcopy, ebook, audio lectures, and videos) makes it easy for church and academic leaders to deploy or emphasize those parts they find most important.



The "Last Lecture" format has a unique intensity. It offers a scholar the chance to frame a course/book in terms of this question: "If I only had one more shot at addressing this issue, what would I say?" While Dr. Gushee is a long way from settling into retirement, this project does indeed capture the last time he will offer a U.S. seminary introduction to Christian ethics.



David P. Gushee is Distinguished University Professor of Christian Ethics at Mercer University. He is the past-president of both the American Academy of Religion and Society of Christian Ethics. He is an author or editor of 26 books. His most recognized works include Righteous Gentiles of the Holocaust, Kingdom Ethics, The Sacredness of Human Life, and Changing Our Mind and After Evangelicalism. He earned his Ph.D. from Union Theological Seminary in New York. He and his wife, Jeanie, live in Atlanta.



About Front Edge Publishing

