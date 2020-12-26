XinFin Community Decides to Burn 200 Million XDCE Tokens Supply

Press Releases XinFin Fintech Pte. Ltd. Press Release

Singapore, Singapore, December 26, 2020 --(



Hence, the network burns 200 million XDCE tokens taking the total supply of XDCE from 2.6 billion to 2.4 billion tokens. The community also plans to further reduce the supply of the XDCE tokens in the near future.



XDCe Burning Transaction Detail:

etherscan.io/token/0x41ab1b6fcbb2fa9dced81acbdec13ea6315f2bf2

etherscan.io/tx/0x9b31ebb1864f852bbf8976f8faed643faa3de8c962579a1e8f3c208799c791cc



Open For Feedback

XinFin believes that it can deliver the best of the XinFin network and the XDCE and XDC tokens to the users only when XinFin knows what community members need. This is why they welcome feedback from their community members with open arms and work on them to make the network ready for the digitized future.



For any feedback to share or questions to ask, feel free to reach out to XinFin on any of the below-mentioned places:

Twitter: @XinFin_Official

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/xinfin/

Telegram: t.me/xinfin

Nadar Suresh

+91-9092193019



www.xinfin.org



