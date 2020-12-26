TVS Today Home Entertainment Network Adds Insider Exclusive Show to Its 2021 Schedule on WatchYour.TV Powered by Tulix

Press Releases TVS Television Network Press Release

Insider Exclusive “Justice in America Network TV Series” features noted lawyers and media personalities who bring the "inside story" to topics of national interest. TVS Today Home Entertainment Network is a free to view ad supported 24/7 streaming post cable TV network from the TVS Television Network.

The Insider Exclusive crew are frontline activists who discover stories often overlooked in mainstream media. The show is dedicated to making critically acclaimed TV legal issues programs to publicize and broadcast in mainstream media. Top attorneys Gerry Spence, Roy Black, Joe Jamail, Barry Scheck, Dan Petrocelli, Tom Mesereau, Bob Shapiro, Tom Girardi and Mike Ramsey appear on the show.



Insider Exclusive will also appear on TVS Select Network.com, the Quibi style short form network from TVS, where all shows are less than a half hour. In all, 36 TVS MicroChannels.com appear on the WatchYour.TV platform. Via apps from Roku, Amazon, Apple, Web TV and Google, TVS Today Home Entertainment Network can be seen on all IPTV and Mobile devices as well as on Smart TVs in 85% of TV homes in the USA.



All TVS programming is free to view and ad supported. TVS AdSales.com, headed by Jerry Wolff, handles all TVS sponsorships, native advertising, product placement, promotion and marketing opportunities. TVS AdSales.com is located in Miami and New York.



Tom Ficara

484-494-6893



www.tvstelevisionnetwork.com



