PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
EZ LED Visual Co., Ltd.

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from EZ LED Visual Co., Ltd.: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

EZ LED Releases 2020 Industry White Paper for Fine-Pitch LED Displays-Free Download


Executive summary: This white paper provides a comprehensive report on market size overview, market segment analysis, product roadmap, LED display component review, key technology introduction, and market trend analysis. It is an in-depth industry report based on solid data and information provided by major manufacturers from all links of the supply chain.

EZ LED Releases 2020 Industry White Paper for Fine-Pitch LED Displays-Free Download
Shenzhen, China, January 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- EZ LED Visual Co.,Ltd (EZ LED) just announced the release of the 2020 Industry White Paper for Fine-pitch LED Displays, which was issued by EZ LED Academy and powered by China Optics & Optoelectronics Manufactures Association (COEMA). Contact tyler@ezledvisual.com for a free copy of the full report.

The white paper mainly covers the following:
1 Market Overview and Vertical Segments Analysis
1.1 LED display market overview (2018-2025)
1.2 Fine-pitch market segments overview
1.3 Major fine-pitch product models and export volume overview
2 Fine-pitch LED Display Industry Overview
2.1 Definition of fine-pitch LED displays
2.2 Development history of fine-pitch LED displays
2.3 Applications of fine-pitch LED displays
2.4 Fine-pitch LED display vertical market analysis
2.4.1 Professional display category
2.4.2 Commercial display category
2.4.3 Civil/residential display category
3 Fine-pitch LED Display Key Components Overview
3.1 Fine-pitch LED display—Chip
3.1.1 Mainstream chip structure
3.1.2 Mainstream chip specification
3.2 Fine-pitch LED display—packaging devices
3.3 Fine-pitch LED display—driver IC
3.3.1 Active matrix VS passive matrix
3.3.2 Common Cathode Technology VS Common Anode Technology
3.3.3 PWM dimming technology and grayscale improvement
3.3.4 High-integration IC
3.4 Fine-pitch LED display—power supply
3.5 Fine-pitch LED display—printed circuit board (PCB)
3.6 Fine-pitch LED display—packaging material
3.7 Fine-pitch LED display—controller and software
4 SMD, IMD, and COB Technology in the Sub-1mm Era
4.1 Evolution and status quo of LED display packaging
4.2 SMD-based fine-pitch LED displays
4.2.1 The technical definition of SMD
4.2.2 Mainstream product specifications
4.2.3 Advantages and disadvantages of SMD
4.3 IMD-based fine-pitch LED displays
4.3.1 The technical definition of IMD
4.3.2 Advantages and disadvantages of IMD
4.3.3 Product development analysis
4.4 COB-based fine-pitch LED displays
4.4.1 The technical definition of COB
4.4.2 Advantages and disadvantages of COB
4.4.3 Product development analysis
5 LED Display Manufacturing Equipment
5.1 LED chip manufacturing equipment
5.2 LED packaging equipment
5.2.1 Front-end process
5.2.2 Back-end process
5.3 LED display manufacturing equipment
6 Common Anode Technology VS Common Cathode Technology
6.1 Technical analysis
6.2 Technical comparison
6.3 Driver IC analysis and common cathode technology patents
6.4 Expert opinions
7 The Impact of Mini & Micro LED Technology on Fine-pitch LED Displays
7.1 Mini & Micro LED introduction
7.2 Technological influence of Mini & Micro LED
7.3 Micro-LED
7.4 Mini-LED
7.5 Market competition brought by Mini & Micro LED
8 Fine-pitch LED Display Roadmap
9 Appendix: Definition & Interpretation of Professional Terms

EZ LED Academy provides professional training on LED displays, and the academy is powered by EZ LED Visual along with its technology partners. It is a learning platform that offers technological know-how, market insights, and industry trends. We offer both on-line training courses and on-site training sessions. In addition, we release knowledge-sharing videos on a regular basis. You can also follow EZ LED Visual Co.,Ltd on LinkedIn to get LED display industry updates. Welcome to EZ LED Academy.
Contact Information
EZ LED Visual Co., Ltd.
Tyler Wong
+1-818-666-1952
Contact
www.ezledvisual.com
henry@ezledvisual.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from EZ LED Visual Co., Ltd.
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help