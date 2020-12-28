Local Travel Agent Charlie Thongpahusatcha Participates in Virtual Travel Event as STAR Attendee

Travel Weekly is proud to announce that professional travel advisor and owner of KT Getaways Dream Vacations, Charlie Thongpahusatcha, participated in the STAR (Select Travel Advisor Recognition) Program during its annual CruiseWorld event. STAR participants must meet strict qualifying criteria and demonstrate what it means to be a qualified professional in the travel industry.





This year’s CruiseWorld, held virtually in November, connected 1,300 travel industry professionals. Advisor attendees participated in educational workshops, heard from c-level industry executives, partook in discussion-based peer-to-peer sessions, and engaged in one-on-one video meetings with supplier representatives. The STAR Program curates a group of the industry’s most dedicated and professional travel advisors through an application and review process that involves reference checks and an evaluation of current business practices. Those chosen to participate receive complimentary conference registration as well as special opportunities to connect one-on-one with representatives from destinations, tour operators, airlines, cruise lines, hotels, and more, from all over the world.



“It was an honor and privilege to be select as a STAR Attendee at Travel Weekly’s annual CruiseWorld event,” said Thongpahusatcha. “The event was a success and provided me with wider knowledge of the industry and valuable networking opportunities.” While attending CruiseWorld, Thongpahusatcha heard keynote addresses on the state of the industry from top cruise line executives. STARs also learned of destination product offerings, health and safety protocols, and updated policies from a number of travel suppliers. Advisors also had access to more than 40 virtual tours of ships, attractions and resort properties. All of these valuable experiences combine to keep STAR advisors up to date with the latest industry trends and best practices, as the industry moves towards recovery. This allows them to continue to provide the most up-to-date information to their clients in this ever-changing travel landscape.



“Those selected for the STAR Program are incredibly passionate, perseverant and motivated about this industry, despite these though times,” said Alicia Evanko-Lewis, Senior Vice President of Events, Northstar Travel Group. “The team vets all applicants to ensure all STAR participants are serious about their careers and about giving their clients the best possible service. All travel advisors should make achieving STAR status one of their professional goals. This group of STARs demonstrated the utmost professionalism through a trying year and we were honored to have them participate in CruiseWorld.”



KT Getaways Dream Vacations is a full-service travel agency based in Great Neck. It has received the “Best Travel Agency” accolade for two consecutive years (2019 and 2020) from Blank Slate Media. For more information or to book a dream vacation, please call 917-623-0500 or visit cthongpahusatcha.dreamvacations.com.



About Dream Vacations

Dream Vacations is part of World Travel Holdings, the world’s largest cruise agency and award winning leisure travel company. As an experiential brand, Dream Vacations is the only travel franchise opportunity to have a name that speaks to the variety of vacation experiences its franchisees sell. With unrivaled buying power, franchisees can provide competitive prices and exclusive offers when selling memorable vacation experiences such as cruises, resort stays and land tours.



About Travel Weekly

Travel Weekly, the national newspaper of the travel industry, is the most influential provider of news, research, opinion and analysis to the North American travel trade marketplace. In addition to a weekly print publication, TravelWeekly.com, updated several times daily, is the most-visited industry website. Travel Weekly is a division of Secaucus, New Jersey-based Northstar Travel Group, the largest travel business-to-business travel publisher in the world.



