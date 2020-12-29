Edgy Dramedy "Edgar" by Backbone Trail Arts to Start Production in 2021

Is it a nightmare? Or, is it just family?





Vincent said, "It came to me in a dream, I woke up and wrote it down."



The film focuses on the crazed relations amongst estranged family members.



The movie's tagline: "Is it a nightmare? Or, is it just family?"



Vincent and Navah both star in the film and Vincent takes the reigns once again as Director. Additional cast to be announced.



Established in 2009, this is the 6th film for Backbone Trail Arts focusing on bringing the human condition to the forefront.



BackboneTrailsArts@gmail.com Los Angeles, CA, December 29, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Power couple, Vincent Maeder and Navah Raphael of Backbone Trail Arts team up again for another epic short film, "Edgar."Vincent said, "It came to me in a dream, I woke up and wrote it down."The film focuses on the crazed relations amongst estranged family members.The movie's tagline: "Is it a nightmare? Or, is it just family?"Vincent and Navah both star in the film and Vincent takes the reigns once again as Director. Additional cast to be announced.Established in 2009, this is the 6th film for Backbone Trail Arts focusing on bringing the human condition to the forefront.BackboneTrailsArts@gmail.com