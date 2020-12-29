PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Backbone Trail Arts

Edgy Dramedy "Edgar" by Backbone Trail Arts to Start Production in 2021


Is it a nightmare? Or, is it just family?

Edgy Dramedy
Los Angeles, CA, December 29, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Power couple, Vincent Maeder and Navah Raphael of Backbone Trail Arts team up again for another epic short film, "Edgar."

Vincent said, "It came to me in a dream, I woke up and wrote it down."

The film focuses on the crazed relations amongst estranged family members.

The movie's tagline: "Is it a nightmare? Or, is it just family?"

Vincent and Navah both star in the film and Vincent takes the reigns once again as Director. Additional cast to be announced.

Established in 2009, this is the 6th film for Backbone Trail Arts focusing on bringing the human condition to the forefront.

BackboneTrailsArts@gmail.com
Contact Information
Backbone Trail Arts
Navah Raphael
323-397-5810
Contact

