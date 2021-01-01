TEBillion Makes Lead Generation Easier with Web Form Integration

Press Releases TEBillion Press Release

Normally, business websites have web forms that capture data and route the data to another platform that can be readily used to be manually uploaded to the business's management system.



Now with TEB Sales, your web forms that directly capture data for lead generation whether it's for inquiries or requests for a demo will automatically route into the system. This means that users don't have to manually input data from the web forms as the system will do it for them. This is a powerful tool for a business's lead generation team that turns simple processes into much simpler action.



Since this integration is part of TEB Sales, your data captured from the web forms can be personalised. Whether you are creating a new record of data or updating an existing one, TEB Sales will do it for you. You can then create sales opportunities, assign them to your sales team members, create personalised quotes and proposals, follow-up and update opportunities, and most especially close deals.



TEBillion continues to make business processes easier with streamlined, automated, and integrated solutions, helping businesses, from startups to high growth organisations, reach success, and achieve goals.



About TEBillion: TEBillion is a business automation software solutions company headquartered in the UK. Born in 2018, TEBillion aims to make high growth businesses successful with over a hundred handpicked partners serving customers, worldwide.

