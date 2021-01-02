TVS Hollywood History Network.Com to Produce 12 New Episodes of Portraits of Power Beginning with One Man Show on General Patton

TVS Television Network.Com was founded in 1960 and has produced and distributed thousands of TV shows on broadcast, cable, mobile, OTT, IPTV, and home video platforms. TVS Studios are located in Philadelphia and the TVS TV Ranch in Bakersfield. Essington, PA, January 02, 2021 --( PR.com )-- TVS Hollywood History Network.Com, the streaming free to view ad supported post cable network from TVS Television Network.Com, is producing 12 new episodes of the iconic TVS series Portraits of Power for viewing in 2021. TVS Studios will produce this TVS First Look Original Programming series. TVS has scheduled 1100 new shows for the year 2021.The new Portraits of Power series will feature twelve one person dramatic shows featuring a dozen top USA leaders from the 20th Century. Scheduled are programs on Gen. Patton, Harry Truman, Theodore Roosevelt, Franklin Roosevelt, Martin Luther King, John Kennedy, Gen. MacArthur, Dwight Eisenhower, Duke Ellington, George Gershwin, William Paley, and Malcolm X.TVS Hollywood History Network.Com is one of 36 TVS MicroChannels.Com on the WatchYour.TV platform, powered by Tulix. Via apps from ROKU, Google, Amazon, Web TV, and Apple, all TVS programming can be viewed on all IPTV and Mobile devices, as well as on Smart TVs in 85% of TV homes in the USA.All TVS programming is free to view and ad supported. TVS AdSales.Com, headed by Jerry Wolff, handles TVS sponsorships, native advertising, product placement, promotion and marketing opportunities. TVS AdSales.Com is located in Miami nd New York.TVS Television Network.Com was founded in 1960 and has produced and distributed thousands of TV shows on broadcast, cable, mobile, OTT, IPTV, and home video platforms. TVS Studios are located in Philadelphia and the TVS TV Ranch in Bakersfield.