TVSInspirationalNetwork.com Adds 100 Classic Bible Related Movies to the Free to View Post Cable Network on WatchYour.TV Platform, Powered by Tulix

Press Release

TVS Television Network

Many of the most significant inspirational movies from the 20th Century have been added to the TVSInspirationalNetwork.com Winter Schedule for 2021.

Essington, PA, January 06, 2021



The post cable network streaming channel is available on the WatchYour.TV platform, powered by Tulix. Via apps from Amazon, Apple, Roku, Web TV, and Google, TVSInspirationalNetwork.com can be viewed on all Mobile and IPTV devices, as well as on Smart TVs in 85% of TV homes in the USA.



TVSInspirationalNetwork.com is free to view and ad supported. TVSAdSales.com, headed by Jerry Wolff, handles all sponsorship, native advertising, marketing, promotion, and minister based programming for the channel. TVSAdSales.com is located in Miami, New York, Atlanta, and Los Angeles.



TVS Studios in Philadelphia is making several inspirational programs including a inspiration based game show and talk show.



TVSInspirationalNetwork.com is one of 36 TVSMicroChannels.com in the service. Channels include TVS Sports, TVS Music, TVS Home Shopping, TVS Classic TV, TVS Lifestyle, TVS Classic Movies, and TVS Kids + Family program bundles. All are ad supported and free to view.



Tom Ficara

484-494-6893



www.tvstelevisionnetwork.com



