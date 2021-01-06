Valentine’s Day Gifts from Celeb-Loved Brand, Be Loved Jewelry

Press Releases Be Loved Press Release Share Blog

As if the feeling of knowing you’re giving her something she’ll really love this Valentine’s Day wasn’t enough, you can also feel good knowing that your Be Loved purchase supports an important cause. Be Loved is proud to support breast cancer research and awareness; a portion of sales are donated directly to the Lynn Sage Cancer Research Foundation. Chicago, IL, January 06, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Valentine’s Day will be here before you know it. Whether you’ve been dating a short time or have been married for decades, finding the right gift for the special lady in your life is an important task. Coming off the roller coaster that was 2020, everyone could use something a little extra special and a little extra sparkly come February 14. Be Loved , a Chicago-based jewelry brand that counts supermodel Bella Hadid and ‘Chicago Med’ actress Torrey DeVitto as fans, is the perfect place to turn for all of your Valentine’s Day gift-giving needs.Created by retail industry veteran and local Chicagoan, Jeri Zaslavsky, Be Loved embodies the notion of everyday luxury: jewelry that is sophisticated but not stuffy and glamorous but still subtle. Some pieces are designed to be worn alone, while others are meant to be stacked or layered, allowing women to create a look that’s unique to them.Be Loved’s necklaces, earrings, rings and bracelets are meant to be worn from day to tonight and from work to play. These beautiful, timeless pieces are made using a combination of sterling silver, 14k gold, rose gold, white gold, pave diamonds, gemstones, colored enamel and leather.Bracelets with Mother of Pearl, Turquoise, Lapis or Malachite Hearts, Diamond Necklaces that feature the word “LOVE” and charms in the shapes of Stars and Flowers are sure to be especially popular gifts this Valentine’s Day.The stunning collection is available online and can be shipped nationwide. Prices start at $110, meaning you can find something fabulous no matter your budget.As if the feeling of knowing you’re giving her something she’ll really love this Valentine’s Day wasn’t enough, you can also feel good knowing that your Be Loved purchase supports an important cause. Be Loved is proud to support breast cancer research and awareness; a portion of sales are donated directly to the Lynn Sage Cancer Research Foundation. Contact Information Be Loved

Samantha Crafton

847-502-2001



www.belovedjewelry.com



